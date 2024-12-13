Singh said that the Constitution is not the gift of any political party

'Particular party' attempted to hijack work of Constitution making: Rajnath

By Chanshimla Varah 01:44 pm Dec 13, 202401:44 pm

What's the story Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday started a historic debate in the Lok Sabha to mark the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution. In the opening debate, Singh said that the Constitution is not the gift of any political party but belongs to the people of India and embodies the "collective ethos of our nation."

Accusations

Singh accuses opposition of hijacking Constitution-making process

Singh also accused the opposition, specifically targeting Congress, of trying to "hijack" the Constitution-making process. He slammed the party for destroying the basic spirit of the Constitution and questioned their commitment to protecting it. Taking a veiled jab at Rahul Gandhi, Singh stated that those who carry the Constitution in their pockets have spent years attempting to damage its name and make illegal changes to it. He also criticized certain political leaders for traveling abroad to disrespect India and democracy.

Key speakers

'Fortunate to witness the Amrit Mahotsav of our Constitution'

Further, Singh emphasized the contributions of various leaders like Veer Savarkar and Bhagat Singh in shaping the ethos of the Constitution. "We are fortunate to witness the Amrit Mahotsav of our Constitution," he stated. "Some consider our Constitution colonial, while others claim it was borrowed or given by a particular party. The truth is that our Constitution reflects our civilizational values and carries the legacy of our freedom struggle, which is why it stands strong even to this day."

Ongoing debate

Debate continues amid political strife

The minister also spoke about various achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and said, "Our government is working with the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas." The debate comes amid political turmoil, with allegations of links to US billionaire George Soros and bribery charges against the Adani Group coloring its tone. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address and wind up discussions in the Lower House.

Party directives

BJP, Congress issue whips to members for debate

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a whip to its members to attend and support the government's stand during this crucial session. Likewise, Congress has asked its members to be present without fail to support their party's stand. The debate will continue in Lok Sabha on December 13 and 14 and shift to Rajya Sabha on December 16 and 17.