55 MPs have initiated an impeachment motion against Justice Yadav of the Allahabad High Court, citing his controversial remarks at a recent event as a breach of judicial ethics.

His comments, which allegedly targeted minorities and discussed political matters, have been criticized for undermining judicial impartiality.

Despite seven previous attempts, no judge has been successfully impeached in India, with the process requiring a two-thirds majority vote in Parliament.

No judge has been successfully impeached by the Parliament in India

55 MPs submit motion for impeachment of Allahabad HC judge

By Chanshimla Varah 01:03 pm Dec 13, 202401:03 pm

What's the story A total of 55 opposition members of Parliament (MPs) from the Rajya Sabha have moved a motion to impeach Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav of the Allahabad High Court. The MPs, led by independent MP Kapil Sibal, have accused Justice Yadav of "hate speech" and "incitement to communal disharmony," contending that such actions violate constitutional principles.

Impeachment motion cites Justice Yadav's controversial speech

The impeachment motion also mentions a speech made by Justice Yadav at a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) event on December 8 as evidence of his alleged misconduct. At the event, he had reportedly made statements targeting minorities and expressed views on political matters such as the Uniform Civil Code. His comments included assertions that "this country would function as per the wishes of the 'bahusankhyak' [majority]."

Justice Yadav's remarks violate judicial ethics: Opposition

Justice Yadav's remarks have been slammed for violating judicial ethics and impartiality as per Article 124(4) of the Constitution. Opposition lawmakers claim his statements breach the Restatement of Values of Judicial Life, which requires judges to uphold impartiality and restraint in and outside courtrooms. The impeachment motion also mentions Justice Yadav's statements on matters such as triple talaq and halala as derogatory toward minorities.

Impeachment process requires 2-thirds majority vote

In the past, no judge has been successfully impeached by the Parliament in India. Impeachment motions have been moved seven times, but judges resigned before the proceedings could end in two cases. The current motion against Justice Yadav is being moved in both Houses of Parliament. According to the regulations, at least 50 legislators must sign an impeachment motion before it can be considered for admittance to the Rajya Sabha. In the Lok Sabha, this figure is 100.