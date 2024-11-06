Summarize Simplifying... In short Rishi Sunak, former UK Prime Minister, known for his Hindu faith, has plans to move to Yorkshire after stepping down amid electoral challenges.

Meanwhile, Kemi Badenoch has made history as the first Black woman to lead Britain's Conservative Party, replacing Robert Jenrick. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The family visit was during Kartika masa

Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty visit Bengaluru's Guru Raghavendra Mutt

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:41 am Nov 06, 202410:41 am

What's the story Former United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty recently paid a visit to the Sri Raghavendra Swami Mutt in Jayanagar, Bengaluru. The couple was joined by Murty's parents, NR Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty. The family visit came during Kartika masa, an auspicious month in the Hindu calendar. They sought blessings from Guru Raghavendra Swamy and participated in temple rituals.

Faith expression

Sunak's affirmation of Hindu faith and traditions

Notably, Sunak has spoken about his faith in Hindu traditions before. While visiting London's BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir earlier this year, he had said, "I am Hindu, and like all of you, I draw inspiration and comfort from my faith." He had also said he was proud to have been sworn in as a member of Parliament on the 'Bhagavad Gita.'

Political journey

Sunak's tenure as UK Prime Minister and future plans

Sunak was the UK's PM from October 2022 to July 2023. He was succeeded by Keir Starmer after he stepped down amid electoral challenges for the Conservative Party. On his last appearance at Prime Minister's Questions on October 30, Sunak looked back at his tenure with humor. He announced plans to move to Yorkshire and said he was excited to explore its landscapes.

Leadership change

Kemi Badenoch becomes new leader of Britain's Conservative Party

In other political developments, Kemi Badenoch was elected as the new leader of Britain's Conservative Party. She is the first Black woman to lead a major political party in Britain. Badenoch replaced Robert Jenrick as the party's fifth leader since mid-2016.