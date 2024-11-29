Maharashtra suspense continues: Shinde's sudden departure delays key Mahayuti meeting
The formation of the new Maharashtra government has been delayed due to an unexpected turn of events. A crucial meeting of the Mahayuti alliance, scheduled for Friday, was postponed after caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde abruptly left for his village in Satara district. This sudden departure has stalled discussions on portfolio distribution among the alliance members.
Shinde's sudden departure prolongs suspense over leadership roles
Shinde, along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, had returned to Mumbai on Friday morning after talks in Delhi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda. The talks were aimed at finalizing a power-sharing pact after the BJP-led coalition's victory in the recent assembly elections. However, Shinde had called these "good and positive" before his sudden departure stalled further talks.
Mahayuti leaders meet Amit Shah
Earlier, key leaders from the ruling Mahayuti alliance met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. The meeting was attended by Devendra Fadnavis, Shinde and Ajit Pawar. The final decision on CM face now awaits Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approval. Shinde has maintained that he will not be an "obstacle" to the BJP's decision on the chief ministerial post.
What Shinde said on CM post
"I have told PM Modi that I would not be an obstacle. We would go with whatever he decides," Shinde told reporters. He also clarified that he is "not greedy for any position" and assured that "no one is upset." According to reports, the meeting with Shah also touched upon cabinet formation, with 22 ministries likely for BJP, 12 for Shiv Sena, and 10 for NCP.
BJP worried about caste dynamics
Sources indicate that the new chief minister will be from the BJP, with two deputies from Shiv Sena and NCP. Fadnavis is viewed as a front-runner for the post. However, caste dynamics make it tricky as most MLAs are from the Maratha community, while Fadnavis is from the Brahmin community. The BJP hopes to quell fears of Maratha representation before making its decision.