Summarize Simplifying... In short The Lok Sabha is set to debate the Constitution amid a political standoff between the BJP and Congress, fueled by allegations involving PM Narendra Modi and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

Key speakers include Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and PM Modi for the BJP, while Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders will represent the Congress.

The Rajya Sabha will also hold a debate, with Home Minister Amit Shah leading the BJP's response, and the opposition rallying behind a "save the Constitution" slogan. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The debate will center around the importance of the Constitution and its journey

Lok Sabha to debate on Constitution today amid BJP-Congress standoff

By Chanshimla Varah 09:34 am Dec 13, 202409:34 am

What's the story The Lok Sabha will begin a two-day debate on the Constitution on Friday to mark 75 years of its adoption. The debate will center around the importance of the Constitution and its journey since it came into force on November 26, 1949. However, the continuing friction between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and opposition parties may mar the proceedings.

Disruptions

Political tensions threaten parliamentary proceedings

The political standoff is mainly driven by allegations connecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Adani controversy and counter-allegations of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's links with billionaire George Soros. These matters have resulted in several adjournments in both Houses since November 25. The Congress has been demanding discussions on the Adani issue, creating friction with other opposition allies such as the Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party, many of whom want to prioritize regional and governance-related grievances.

Debate participants

Key speakers for Constitution debate announced

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will open the debate in the Lok Sabha for the BJP. About 12-15 MPs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies are likely to speak, including former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Shrikant Shinde of Shiv Sena. Prime Minister Modi will give closing remarks on Saturday, responding to both the debate and opposition jibes.

Opposition focus

Opposition's strategy and potential risks

As Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi is likely to lead the Congress's attack. TR Baalu and A Raja of Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK, as well as Mahua Moitra and Kalyan Banerjee of Trinamool, are also expected to speak. Moitra's speech will be closely watched given her controversial expulsion in the final weeks of the last Lok Sabha session. Both the BJP and Congress have issued strict three-line whips to their MPs to ensure their attendance.

Rajya Sabha session

Rajya Sabha debate and opposition's anticipated slogan

In the Rajya Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will spearhead the BJP's response on Monday. The opposition is expected to use a "save the Constitution" slogan against government policies. This slogan became a rallying cry for the opposition, with several parties trying to frame the government's policies as a threat to the Constitution's foundational principles ahead of Lok Sabha polls earlier this year.