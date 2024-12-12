Summarize Simplifying... In short Sagarika Ghose from TMC has filed a privilege motion against Minister Kiren Rijiju, accusing him of using inappropriate language against the opposition and disrupting parliamentary decorum.

This comes amidst a controversy where Rijiju defended Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar against a no-confidence motion by 60 opposition MPs, who accused Dhankhar of partisanship.

Ghose demands an apology from Rijiju and the removal of his comments from the records.

The motion was filed on Thursday

TMC's Sagarika moves privilege motion against Rijiju over 'unworthy' comment

By Chanshimla Varah 04:54 pm Dec 12, 2024

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sagarika Ghose has moved a privilege motion against Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. The motion, filed on Thursday, alleges that Rijiju made derogatory remarks against opposition leaders in the Rajya Sabha. Reportedly, the notice has been endorsed by 60 opposition MPs. Ghose alleged that Rijiju said opposition members were "not worthy of being in this House."

Apology sought

Ghose demands apology from Rijiju

Ghose slammed Rijiju for misusing his position and using "unparliamentary language" against the opposition. She called his remarks an attack on parliamentary decorum and dignity. "The minister for parliamentary affairs, Mr. Kiren Rijiju, instead of doing his best to run Parliament smoothly, has chosen to repeatedly insult the opposition," Ghose told reporters. She demanded an apology from Rijiju and called for his comments to be expunged from the records.

Rijuju has insulted opposition members, said Ghose

Ongoing controversy

Rijiju's comments amid criticism of Rajya Sabha Chairman

Rijiju's controversial remarks came amid opposition leaders' attack on Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. On Tuesday, 60 MPs from the opposition INDIA bloc moved a no-confidence motion against Dhankhar, accusing him of being "extremely partisan." "If you cannot respect the chair, you have no right to be a member of this House," Rijiju had said while defending Dhankhar.