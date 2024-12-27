Summarize Simplifying... In short Swiggy Instamart's 2024 report reveals intriguing trends, with milk, curd, dosa batter, chips, and soft drinks being the top ordered items nationwide.

The platform saw unique purchases, from gold to roses, and played a significant role in cultural festivities.

It also catered to pet care, personal hygiene, and healthcare needs, with a notable increase in orders for pain relief medication in November.

Bengaluru emerged as the top spender on condoms, with late-night shopping sprees peaking between 10:00-11:00pm.

Swiggy Instamart 2024 trends: Bengaluru's top spending will surprise you

By Akash Pandey 10:33 am Dec 27, 202410:33 am

What's the story Swiggy's quick commerce platform, Instamart, has shared its annual report for 2024. The numbers showcase some interesting consumer spending patterns and trends from January 1 to December 1. Notably, Delhi and Dehradun customers were the biggest spenders on the platform, each spending over ₹20 lakh this year. Their most ordered items were essentials such as atta (wheat flour), milk, and oil, signalling a solid preference for kitchen essentials.

Top 5 ordered items in 2024

Across the country, the top five ordered items were milk, curd, dosa batter, chips, and soft drinks. Surprisingly, one in every 15 orders had milk while fruits or vegetables were included in every fifth order. The report also noted that customers' orders went beyond groceries to include things like makeup and toys to vacuum cleaners.

Unique spending trends on the platform

The report also highlighted some interesting spending trends. A single user spent ₹8.3 lakh on purchasing gold this Dhanteras while an average of 307 roses were ordered every minute from the platform on Valentine's Day. Delhiites also spent ₹60 crore on instant noodles and 43 snack lovers forked out ₹75,000 for chips.

Swiggy Instamart's role in cultural festivities

Cultural festivities also drove a lot of demand on Swiggy's quick commerce platform. Instamart delivered nearly 8,00,000 rakhis during Raksha Bandhan, with a single user in Mumbai ordering 31 rakhis in one order. On Diwali, orders for brooms across India crossed ₹45 lakh as people geared up for house cleaning.

Pet care and personal hygiene

A Mumbai-based pet lover spent over ₹15 lakh this year on pet supplies, mostly dog and cat food. Between 8:00-9:00pm the country ordered the most sanitary pads. These trends show that Swiggy Instamart is not just a platform for groceries but also an essential service for pet care and personal hygiene products. The report also noted November saw the most orders of pain relief medication/spray, highlighting its role in healthcare needs.

Incognito mode and international reach

Instamart saw purchases extend beyond groceries to include sexual wellness products, with 1 in every 140 orders featuring such items. Bengaluru led the way as the top spender on condoms in 2024. Late-night shopping sprees also stood out, peaking between 10:00-11:00pm. During this window, popular choices included masala-flavored chips, Kurkure, and flavored condoms. The top cities for these nocturnal purchases using Incognito mode were Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. The platform also witnessed international logins from Canada, US, Kuwait, and Singapore.