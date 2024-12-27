Summarize Simplifying... In short When Manmohan Singh took over India's Finance Ministry in 1991, he introduced transformative economic reforms that boosted the country's struggling economy.

He dismantled the restrictive License Raj, encouraged foreign investment, and devalued the Indian rupee to enhance export competitiveness.

As Prime Minister, he continued these liberalization policies, leading India to its highest GDP growth of 9%, and introduced social reforms like the MGNREGA and Aadhaar for financial inclusion.

INR devaluation to 9% GDP: Manmohan Singh's critical economic reforms

What's the story Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economy and former Prime Minister, has died at the age of 92. Singh served as Finance Minister in 1991 under Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao and his tenure was marked by historic economic reforms which helped stabilize the Indian economy. His strategic interventions not only averted a potential financial disaster but also laid the groundwork for India's emergence as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

Economic turnaround

When Singh took charge of the Finance Ministry in 1991, India was struggling with a fiscal deficit of almost 8.5% of the GDP and a massive balance of payments deficit. The nation's foreign reserves were only enough to pay for two-three weeks' worth of imports. The economy was shackled by the License Raj, which imposed heavy regulations on businesses. However, his path-breaking economic policies in the Union Budget 1991-92 changed the course of the Indian economy.

Policy impact

Singh's policies opened doors for foreign investment

With the historic budget presentation of July 24, 1991, Singh introduced sweeping reforms aimed at liberalizing the Indian economy. One of the most significant changes was the dismantling of the License Raj, which had stifled entrepreneurship and innovation for decades. By abolishing industrial licensing for all but a few sectors, Singh empowered businesses to operate with greater freedom and reduced bureaucratic red tape. This move encouraged competition and significantly boosted private sector participation in the economy.

FDI

Devaluation of the Indian rupee further enhanced export competitiveness

Singh focused on attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) by allowing foreign companies to invest in various sectors. This policy shift opened up India to global markets and facilitated access to capital and technology. He also oversaw a critical devaluation of the Indian rupee to address the country's severe balance of payments crisis. Singh devalued INR by about 18-19% in two stages to boost exports and reduce the trade deficit. This made Indian goods more competitive internationally while discouraging non-essential imports.

Prime leadership

Singh's tenure as PM saw India's highest GDP growth

In May 2004, Singh became India's 14th Prime Minister, succeeding the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He continued to champion economic liberalization, a strategy that had proven successful during his time as Finance Minister. Under his leadership in 2007, India achieved its highest GDP growth rate of 9% and emerged as the world's second fastest-growing major economy.

Social reforms

Singh's policies addressed rural distress and promoted financial inclusion

During his time as Prime Minister, Singh also brought in many landmark policies. The Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) was passed in 2005 to tackle rural distress and increase income. He also announced a farm debt waiver and debt relief scheme worth ₹76,000 crore which helped millions of farmers across the country.

Legacy

Singh introduced Aadhaar and promoted financial inclusion

Singh introduced Aadhaar through Unique Identification Authority of India for targeted subsidy transfer. He also announced Direct Benefit Transfers for various schemes under his leadership. His tenure witnessed a major push toward financial inclusion with the opening of many bank branches across the country. Other reforms like Right to Food and Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act were enacted during his regime.