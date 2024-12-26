Summarize Simplifying... In short PharmEasy, one of India's largest online pharmacies, saw its valuation drop from $5.6B to $456M after delaying a $843M IPO in 2021.

Despite financial struggles and a shift to debt financing, the company managed to raise over $200M this year and plans to launch an IPO next year.

In 2023, it raised $417M through a rights issue and has raised over $1B to date, even though its current worth is less than the $600M it spent to acquire Thyrocare in 2021. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

PharmEasy is set to file an IPO next year

PharmEasy's valuation plummets by 92% from $5.6B to $456M

By Mudit Dube 01:05 pm Dec 26, 202401:05 pm

What's the story PharmEasy, one of the leading Indian online pharmacies, has witnessed a major drop in its valuation. According to Janus Henderson, an investor in the start-up, PharmEasy is now worth about $456 million. That's a whopping 92% decline from its peak valuation of $5.6 billion. The global asset firm's Global Research Fund said it values its 12.9 million shares in PharmEasy—acquired for about $9.4 million— at just over $766,000, as per its latest filing for the September-ending period.

Financial challenges

PharmEasy's financial struggles and future plans

PharmEasy's financial woes came to light after it delayed an $843 million initial public offering (IPO) scheduled for November 2021. The company subsequently turned to debt financing, including a $300 million loan from Goldman Sachs. However, the strategy proved difficult as the company struggled with repayment and raising new equity in a declining market. Despite the challenges, PharmEasy raised over $200 million in fresh capital earlier this year and is set to file an IPO next year.

Capital raising

PharmEasy's rights issue and funding efforts

In 2023, PharmEasy launched a rights issue to raise capital and clear a debt. A rights issue gives companies a way to raise capital by giving shareholders an opportunity to purchase shares at a discounted price. Depending on the terms, shareholders can also lose their previous ownership structures if they don't participate in a rights issue. With this strategy, PharmEasy raised $417 million that was oversubscribed as per co-founder Dharmil Sheth's statement.

Market standing

PharmEasy's market position and acquisition history

Backed by Prosus, Temasek, TPG and B Capital, PharmEasy runs one of India's largest online pharmacies. The latest valuation places PharmEasy's worth significantly below the $600 million it spent to acquire diagnostic lab chain Thyrocare in 2021. Despite its financial woes, the start-up has raised over $1 billion till date.