Budget Session: Nirmala Sitharaman tables 2023 Economic Survey in Parliament

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2022-23 in Parliament during the Budget Session

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday tabled the Economic Survey 2022-23 in Parliament, following President Droupadi Murmu's maiden address to a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, marking the start of the Budget Session. It forecasted India's economic growth in 2023-24 at 6.5%, lower than 7% for the current fiscal and 8.7% for 2021-22, adding India will remain the world's fastest-growing economy.

India's economy recouped from the COVID-19-induced slowdown

The survey stated India's current account deficit might continue to increase amid the heightened global commodity prices, adding the Indian rupee could come under pressure. It noted India is the world's third-largest economy in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP) and fifth in terms of the exchange rate. The economy has almost recovered, leaving behind the slowdown triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.