The blockades, which have been in place since October 24, 2024, are said to hinder army movement and access to hospitals.

The blockades have been in place since February 13

Farmers' protest: SC to hear plea over blocked Punjab highways

What's the story The Supreme Court will hear a petition on Monday seeking the removal of blockades on national and state highways in Punjab. The blockades, which are a result of the ongoing farmers' protests led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been in place since February 13. A social activist from Punjab filed the petition seeking directions for authorities to clear the blocked highways.

Security implications

Petition highlights national security concerns, citizens' difficulties

The petition claims the blockades are compromising national security by impeding Army movement toward the northern borders. It also states that "people of Punjab and neighboring states are facing great difficulty" because of these blockades, which restrict access to hospitals in case of medical emergencies. The plea contends that free movement on highways is a fundamental right being infringed upon by these blockades.

Protest update

Farmers' protest march to Delhi halted twice

On December 6, farmers tried marching toward Delhi but called off the attempt after police resorted to tear gas, injuring several protestors. The 'Dilli chalo' protest march resumed on December 8 but was halted again due to similar police action. Security has been tightened at the Punjab-Haryana border with prohibitory orders under Section 163 (formerly Section 144) in place and a four-layered security setup at Shambhu and Khanauri borders.

External threat

Plea suggests foreign forces targeting Punjab

The petition further claims that "the state of Punjab is being targeted by foreign, external and anti-national forces" with the intention of destabilizing the region. A bench led by Justice Surya Kant will hear the case, according to the Supreme Court's cause list for December 9. The plea claims that farmers and their unions have blocked highways at different places across Punjab since October 24, 2024.