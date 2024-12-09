Summarize Simplifying... In short Over 40 Delhi schools received bomb threats via email, leading to swift evacuations and thorough searches by authorities, but no explosives were found.

The threats sparked political backlash, with leaders criticizing the central government's security measures.

This incident underscores the ongoing security concerns in Delhi's educational institutions, despite a court-ordered action plan to address such threats. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The anonymous sender demanded a ransom of $30,000

'Will detonate...': What bomb threat to 40+ Delhi schools said

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:23 am Dec 09, 202411:23 am

What's the story On Monday, over 40 private schools in Delhi were sent into a tizzy after they received bomb threat emails. The threats were first reported by Delhi Public School in RK Puram and GD Goenka School in Paschim Vihar. Other schools which received the threatening emails include Mother Mary's School, British School, Salwan Public School and Cambridge School. The anonymous sender demanded a ransom of $30,000 with a warning to detonate bombs if the payment wasn't made.

Email content

Threatening email claims multiple bombs planted

The email sent to the schools had a chilling message. It read, "I planted multiple bombs inside the building. The bombs are small and hidden very well. It will not cause much damage to the building, but many people will be injured when the bombs detonate." In light of this threat, students were quickly sent home as a precautionary measure and parents asked to pick them up.

Immediate action

Authorities respond swiftly to bomb threats

Authorities were quick to respond to the bomb threats. Teams from the Delhi Fire Services, police, bomb disposal squads, and dog squads thoroughly searched the school premises but found nothing suspicious. The threats also sparked criticism from political leaders over the city's security situation, highlighting concerns about law and order in Delhi.

Political response

Political leaders criticize central government's security measures

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi slammed the central government for its inability to provide security in the capital, saying "the law and order situation in Delhi has never been so bad before." She held the BJP-ruled central government responsible for its shortcomings. Former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the worsening law and order situation.

Court order

Delhi High Court's directive on bomb threats

In the wake of earlier incidents, the Delhi High Court had ordered local authorities to formulate a detailed action plan to deal with bomb threats. The court-ordered plan was to have a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) detailing responsibilities for law enforcement, school management, and municipal authorities. The court had set an eight-week deadline for the plan's completion. This incident highlights the persistent security concerns in Delhi's educational institutions.