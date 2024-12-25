Summarize Simplifying... In short AAP's Singh accused BJP of spreading lies and failing to fulfill promises on black money and job creation.

AAP's Sanjay Singh mounts attack on BJP

'Bharatiya Jhootha Party': AAP's Singh accuses BJP of spreading lies

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:34 pm Dec 25, 202403:34 pm

What's the story Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh has accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of pressuring officials to deny the existence of a welfare scheme announced by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The controversy was sparked by a public notice from Delhi's Women and Child Development department, which stated no such scheme exists. In response, Singh labeled BJP as the "Bharatiya Jhootha Party" (Indian Liar Party), vowing to take action against those involved in issuing this notice.

Scheme implementation

AAP leader reaffirms commitment to welfare schemes

Singh also reiterated the AAP's promise to implement the "Mahila Samman Yojana," a scheme aimed at providing financial assistance to women. He said this scheme would be implemented after the 2025 Delhi elections, along with free healthcare for senior citizens. Singh contrasted these promises with what he called unfulfilled BJP promises on black money and job creation.

Unfulfilled commitments

Singh criticizes BJP's unfulfilled promises

"BJP has gone mad. Their brains have stopped working," Singh told ANI. He emphasized Kejriwal's record of delivering free electricity, water, education, and healthcare to the people of Delhi. "On the other hand, there is the Bharatiya Jhootha Party that promised to bring back black money, provide two crore jobs...they did nothing. They have destroyed the country," he added.

Counter accusations

Delhi BJP president accuses Kejriwal of misleading public

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva has accused Kejriwal of misleading the public. "Arvind Kejriwal is leading the people of Delhi toward digital fraud," Sachdeva said. He noted that it was an AAP government department that issued a warning about the non-existence of such a scheme, hinting at internal discord within the party. "Arvind Kejriwal is cheating the people of Delhi," he added.