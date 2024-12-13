Summarize Simplifying... In short The BJP in Bengal has announced plans to build a Ram temple, a move seen as a strategy to strengthen its Hindu support base in Murshidabad, a region with a 75% minority population.

In contrast, Kabir's proposal to build a mosque as a tribute to the demolished Babri Masjid has sparked controversy, with opposition parties accusing him of trying to polarize communities for political gain.

The TMC and Congress have distanced themselves from Kabir's remarks, criticizing them as divisive and appeasement politics. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The BJP plans to begin construction on January 22, 2025

BJP announces plan to build Ram temple in Bengal

By Snehil Singh 04:28 pm Dec 13, 202404:28 pm

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal has announced plans to build a Ram temple in Berhampore, Murshidabad. The decision comes after Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Humayun Kabir proposed building a mosque after the Babri Masjid in Beldanga, in the same district. The BJP plans to begin construction on January 22, 2025, exactly a year after the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Project details

BJP's temple project and TMC MLA's mosque proposal

Shakharav Sarkar, BJP's Berhampore organizational district president, confirmed land for the temple has been identified. The project is estimated to cost around ₹10 crore. Meanwhile, Kabir's proposed mosque seeks to honor Murshidabad's large minority population. He said the mosque would be a tribute to the historic Babri Masjid demolished in Ayodhya in 1992, stressing his intention wasn't to create division but to preserve heritage and reflect an emotional connection felt by Muslims.

Controversy unfolds

Political controversy over religious construction proposals

The BJP's announcement is viewed as a tactical move to consolidate its support amongst Hindus in Murshidabad, which is home to around 75% minorities. However, Kabir's proposal has sparked a political row with opposition parties accusing him of attempting to polarize communities for electoral gains. The TMC distanced itself from Kabir's remarks, calling them his personal opinion. A senior party leader said, "The TMC has nothing to do with this statement of Kabir."

Criticism voiced

Opposition parties criticize Kabir's proposal

The Congress also slammed Kabir for playing divisive politics in a sensitive area, while BJP State President Dilip Kumar Jaiswal called it an attempt at appeasement politics. He said, "Whoever wants to build anything, let them do it who has stopped them? And whom are they telling that they will build the Babri Masjid?" BJP MP Dinesh Sharma also slammed the TMC's style of governance, saying, "Babar's mentality is already present in West Bengal."