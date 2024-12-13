BJP announces plan to build Ram temple in Bengal
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal has announced plans to build a Ram temple in Berhampore, Murshidabad. The decision comes after Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Humayun Kabir proposed building a mosque after the Babri Masjid in Beldanga, in the same district. The BJP plans to begin construction on January 22, 2025, exactly a year after the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
BJP's temple project and TMC MLA's mosque proposal
Shakharav Sarkar, BJP's Berhampore organizational district president, confirmed land for the temple has been identified. The project is estimated to cost around ₹10 crore. Meanwhile, Kabir's proposed mosque seeks to honor Murshidabad's large minority population. He said the mosque would be a tribute to the historic Babri Masjid demolished in Ayodhya in 1992, stressing his intention wasn't to create division but to preserve heritage and reflect an emotional connection felt by Muslims.
Political controversy over religious construction proposals
The BJP's announcement is viewed as a tactical move to consolidate its support amongst Hindus in Murshidabad, which is home to around 75% minorities. However, Kabir's proposal has sparked a political row with opposition parties accusing him of attempting to polarize communities for electoral gains. The TMC distanced itself from Kabir's remarks, calling them his personal opinion. A senior party leader said, "The TMC has nothing to do with this statement of Kabir."
Opposition parties criticize Kabir's proposal
The Congress also slammed Kabir for playing divisive politics in a sensitive area, while BJP State President Dilip Kumar Jaiswal called it an attempt at appeasement politics. He said, "Whoever wants to build anything, let them do it who has stopped them? And whom are they telling that they will build the Babri Masjid?" BJP MP Dinesh Sharma also slammed the TMC's style of governance, saying, "Babar's mentality is already present in West Bengal."