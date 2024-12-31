Atishi's 'BJP proxy' jab after L-G flags Kejriwal's 'temporary' remark
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal for calling Chief Minister Atishi a "temporary and makeshift Chief Minister." In a letter to Atishi, Saxena said he was hurt by Kejriwal's remarks, which he considered an insult to both Atishi and the constitutional office. He also accused Kejriwal of undermining democratic values and the dignity of the CM's office with his comments.
Atishi responds to Saxena's criticism
Responding to Saxena's criticism, Atishi accused him of indulging in "dirty politics" and asked him to concentrate on Delhi's welfare. She reiterated her commitment to running the government based on Kejriwal's vision. "Arvind Kejriwal worked for the betterment of Delhi for nine-and-a-half years. The people of Delhi will make Arvind Kejriwal win again," she said in a statement.
Atishi accuses Saxena of obstructing welfare scheme
Defending her CM role, Atishi accused Saxena of blocking the Mahila Samman Yojana, a scheme that provides financial aid to women in Delhi. She alleged that if AAP wins the upcoming elections, they intend to increase this aid. "The lieutenant governor's office is now working as a proxy of the BJP and, in its enthusiasm to protect the interest of the party, causing damage to the lives of ordinary Delhites," she added.
Saxena praises Atishi, criticizes Kejriwal
Saxena had lauded Atishi for her work as CM and managing several portfolios, unlike Kejriwal, who didn't hold any department during his tenure. He was disappointed over negative portrayals of Atishi and emphasized that such narratives could impact her role negatively. Earlier in November, Saxena had lauded Atishi as being "a thousand times better" than Kejriwal.