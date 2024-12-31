Summarize Simplifying... In short Atishi, defending her role as CM, accused Saxena of blocking a welfare scheme for women in Delhi and acting as a BJP proxy.

Despite Saxena's praise for Atishi's work and criticism of Kejriwal, Atishi remains committed to Kejriwal's vision for Delhi's betterment.

She warned that the lieutenant governor's office's partisan actions could harm ordinary Delhi residents. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Saxena wrote a letter to Atishi on Sunday

Atishi's 'BJP proxy' jab after L-G flags Kejriwal's 'temporary' remark

By Snehil Singh 09:48 am Dec 31, 202409:48 am

What's the story Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal for calling Chief Minister Atishi a "temporary and makeshift Chief Minister." In a letter to Atishi, Saxena said he was hurt by Kejriwal's remarks, which he considered an insult to both Atishi and the constitutional office. He also accused Kejriwal of undermining democratic values and the dignity of the CM's office with his comments.

Counter-accusations

Atishi responds to Saxena's criticism

Responding to Saxena's criticism, Atishi accused him of indulging in "dirty politics" and asked him to concentrate on Delhi's welfare. She reiterated her commitment to running the government based on Kejriwal's vision. "Arvind Kejriwal worked for the betterment of Delhi for nine-and-a-half years. The people of Delhi will make Arvind Kejriwal win again," she said in a statement.

Scheme obstruction

Atishi accuses Saxena of obstructing welfare scheme

Defending her CM role, Atishi accused Saxena of blocking the Mahila Samman Yojana, a scheme that provides financial aid to women in Delhi. She alleged that if AAP wins the upcoming elections, they intend to increase this aid. "The lieutenant governor's office is now working as a proxy of the BJP and, in its enthusiasm to protect the interest of the party, causing damage to the lives of ordinary Delhites," she added.

Mixed sentiments

Saxena praises Atishi, criticizes Kejriwal

Saxena had lauded Atishi for her work as CM and managing several portfolios, unlike Kejriwal, who didn't hold any department during his tenure. He was disappointed over negative portrayals of Atishi and emphasized that such narratives could impact her role negatively. Earlier in November, Saxena had lauded Atishi as being "a thousand times better" than Kejriwal.