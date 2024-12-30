'Wife voted in LS polls': Sanjay Singh's retort to BJP
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has announced that he will file a defamation case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Manoj Tiwari and Amit Malviya. The row erupted after allegations that Singh's wife, Anita Singh, is not a registered voter in Delhi. BJP's Amit Malviya alleged that Anita, registered in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, voted in Delhi during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, making her vote "invalid and illegal."
Singh refutes allegations, accuses BJP of voter suppression
Sanjay refuted these allegations by saying that his wife had applied to cancel her voter registration in Sultanpur on January 4, 2024. He accused the BJP of trying to delete Purvanchali voters' names from Delhi's electoral roll. "We will not allow the insult of Purvanchal society," he said. He also alleged that BJP President JP Nadda called Purvanchali people "Rohingiyas" and "Bangladeshis."
BJP demands action from Election Commission
Tiwari and Malviya sought action from the Election Commission over what they called a "serious violation." They referred to an affidavit that mentioned Anita's registration in Sultanpur. Sanjay asked BJP leaders to check his wife's voting status on the Election Commission's website. "They don't even have this much brain to check and see that my wife cast a vote during the Lok Sabha elections just six months ago, in May," he said.
Singh alleges BJP's retaliation for raising voter deletion issue
Singh accused BJP workers of submitting applications to cancel votes in various Delhi constituencies. He alleged this was retaliation for raising concerns about voter deletions in Parliament. Tiwari hit back by questioning how Anita's name could be deleted from Delhi's list if she wasn't a registered voter there.