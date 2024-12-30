Summarize Simplifying... In short Sanjay Singh, in response to BJP's allegations of his wife's illegal voter registration, stated that she had applied to cancel her Sultanpur registration in 2024.

He accused BJP of attempting to remove Purvanchali voters from Delhi's electoral roll and retaliating by cancelling votes in Delhi constituencies after he raised concerns about voter deletions.

Singh also challenged BJP leaders to verify his wife's voting status on the Election Commission's website. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sanjay Singh to file defamation case against BJP

'Wife voted in LS polls': Sanjay Singh's retort to BJP

By Snehil Singh 06:09 pm Dec 30, 202406:09 pm

What's the story Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has announced that he will file a defamation case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Manoj Tiwari and Amit Malviya. The row erupted after allegations that Singh's wife, Anita Singh, is not a registered voter in Delhi. BJP's Amit Malviya alleged that Anita, registered in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, voted in Delhi during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, making her vote "invalid and illegal."

Counterclaim

Singh refutes allegations, accuses BJP of voter suppression

Sanjay refuted these allegations by saying that his wife had applied to cancel her voter registration in Sultanpur on January 4, 2024. He accused the BJP of trying to delete Purvanchali voters' names from Delhi's electoral roll. "We will not allow the insult of Purvanchal society," he said. He also alleged that BJP President JP Nadda called Purvanchali people "Rohingiyas" and "Bangladeshis."

EC intervention

BJP demands action from Election Commission

Tiwari and Malviya sought action from the Election Commission over what they called a "serious violation." They referred to an affidavit that mentioned Anita's registration in Sultanpur. Sanjay asked BJP leaders to check his wife's voting status on the Election Commission's website. "They don't even have this much brain to check and see that my wife cast a vote during the Lok Sabha elections just six months ago, in May," he said.

Retaliation claim

Singh alleges BJP's retaliation for raising voter deletion issue

Singh accused BJP workers of submitting applications to cancel votes in various Delhi constituencies. He alleged this was retaliation for raising concerns about voter deletions in Parliament. Tiwari hit back by questioning how Anita's name could be deleted from Delhi's list if she wasn't a registered voter there.