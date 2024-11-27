Summarize Simplifying... In short Protests in Islamabad's Red Zone turned deadly when a vehicle from the protest convoy hit security personnel, resulting in the death of four Rangers.

The unrest, which led to the arrest of hundreds of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters, has been labeled as extremism by Prime Minister Sharif, while PTI denies these claims.

Amidst the chaos, PTI continues to demand a reversal of constitutional amendments they believe undermine the judiciary. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Violence erupted during protests in Pakistan's Islamabad

What sparked protest that killed 6 security personnel in Pakistan

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:10 am Nov 27, 202410:10 am

What's the story A massive protest by supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan turned violent as clashes with security forces erupted in Islamabad, Pakistan on Tuesday. The violence left six people dead, including four security personnel. Amid the escalating violence, the Pakistan Army was deployed under Article 245 of the Constitution and given shoot-on-sight orders. The protesters demand Khan's release from prison and the resignation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government.

Escalating tensions

Protesters breach Red Zone, US urges restraint

The protesters breached barricades and entered Islamabad's Red Zone, which houses important government buildings such as Pakistan's parliament and foreign missions. A vehicle of the protest convoy reportedly rammed into security personnel, killing four Rangers. Following the incident, roads have been blocked with shipping containers, schools have been shut down and mobile internet services suspended across the city.

Raid and accusations

Midnight raid on PTI supporters, Sharif blames protesters

On Tuesday night, security forces launched a midnight raid on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters in Islamabad. Hundreds were arrested in the operation as tear gas was used to disperse protesters. Prime Minister Sharif has blamed the protesters for the deaths of soldiers, accusing them of using vehicles to attack paramilitary troops. He called the protest an act of extremism to achieve political goals and said law enforcement agencies were reaching their "limits of restraint" in dealing with the violence.

Counterclaims and call

PTI denies Sharif's claims, Khan urges continued struggle

PTI spokesperson Zulfikar Bukhari has denied Sharif's claims, saying two protesters died in the clashes. He said one protester was shot dead while another was run over by a vehicle. Meanwhile, Khan has asked his supporters from jail to continue their struggle till their demands are met. The PTI is also demanding a reversal of constitutional amendments which it claims undermine the judiciary.