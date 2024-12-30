Summarize Simplifying... In short As winter intensifies, Delhi's temperature has dropped to 10.3°C, prompting the setup of 235 tents for the homeless.

The cold spell has also hit Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, with temperatures falling to 12°C and 9°C respectively.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir are experiencing severe subzero temperatures, and Delhi is bracing for rainfall and colder conditions due to a western disturbance interacting with easterly winds. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

IMD expects further drops in the coming days

Delhi shivers as temperatures drop; Safdarjung records 10.3°C

By Snehil Singh 01:08 pm Dec 30, 202401:08 pm

What's the story Delhi is witnessing a sharp drop in temperatures, with Safdarjung recording a minimum of 10.3°C and Palam an even lower 8.6°C on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects further drops in the coming days, with minimums falling to around 9°C and maximums remaining around 18°C. The city is also shrouded in dense fog, limiting visibility and possibly impacting travel conditions.

Homeless shelter

Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board sets up tents

Responding to the cold spell, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board has set up 235 pagoda tents to shelter the homeless. Delhi's air quality index was 179, which falls under the moderate category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. Other regions such as Uttar Pradesh and Punjab are also witnessing similar weather conditions as minimum temperatures have dropped significantly there too.

Weather update

Cold spell extends to Uttar Pradesh and Punjab

In Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, the minimum temperature fell to 12°C, driving people to shelter homes. Ayodhya, meanwhile, recorded a minimum temperature of 9°C under a blanket of fog. Despite the fog in Punjab's Jalandhar, daily routines continued as normal. The IMD forecasts a gradual drop in temperatures across northwest and central India over the coming days with dense fog over Punjab and Haryana.

Weather forecast

Severe subzero temperatures recorded in Jammu and Kashmir

Dr. Naresh Kumar from IMD said temperatures may fall by 3-5 degrees Celsius in several areas. "We are expecting dense to very dense fog over Punjab and Haryana for the next two days," Dr. Kumar added. In J&K, severe subzero temperatures were recorded due to snowfall with Gulmarg witnessing a low of minus 8°C, while Pahalgam recorded minus 8.5°C.

Weather alert

Rainfall and cold day conditions predicted in Delhi

Earlier forecasts had predicted rain and cold day conditions in Delhi on Friday and Saturday as a western disturbance interacts with easterly winds. This interaction was expected to bring light to moderate rainfall/thunderstorms over northwest and central India. A yellow alert was issued for rain and cold conditions in Delhi on these days, with the maximum temperature expected to dip to 20°C during this period.