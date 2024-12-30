Man sets highway on fire for Instagram reel
A man in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested after he set National Highway-2 on fire for an Instagram reel. The man, identified as Sheikh Bilal, wrote "2024" on the asphalt using petrol before setting it ablaze. The video soon went viral, inviting widespread criticism online.
Fatehpur Police responds to viral video
The footage was shared with the caption: "A man named Sheikh Bilal stood in front of a Thar vehicle on National Highway-2 and set fire to the road in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, by pouring petrol on the highway." The stunt not only endangered public safety but also violated road safety laws. Fatehpur Police responded swiftly to the incident. They arrested Bilal and took necessary legal action.
Rising trend of dangerous stunts for social media fame
This incident is just one of the many cases where people are risking their lives for social media fame. In a similar case in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, Intezaar Ali performed a dangerous stunt with his Mahindra Thar SUV. He piled mud on his vehicle's roof and drove at high speed, creating a ruckus on the road. This act led to police intervention and vehicle seizure.
Social media stunts lead to public outrage and legal action
Another incident involved a social media influencer in Panipat, Haryana. The influencer filmed a reel in Insar market while dressed provocatively, which led to public outrage and confrontation with locals. These incidents highlight the increasing risks individuals take for online attention despite repeated warnings from authorities and social media users.