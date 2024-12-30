Summarize Simplifying... In short A man in Uttar Pradesh, India, ignited a highway for an Instagram video, leading to his arrest for endangering public safety and violating road laws.

This incident is part of a growing trend where individuals perform dangerous stunts for social media fame, often resulting in public backlash and legal consequences.

This incident is part of a growing trend where individuals perform dangerous stunts for social media fame, often resulting in public backlash and legal consequences.

From high-speed driving with a mud-covered vehicle to filming provocative reels in public markets, these reckless acts highlight the lengths people go to for online attention, despite warnings from authorities and social media users.

Man sets highway on fire for Instagram reel

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:51 pm Dec 30, 202412:51 pm

What's the story A man in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested after he set National Highway-2 on fire for an Instagram reel. The man, identified as Sheikh Bilal, wrote "2024" on the asphalt using petrol before setting it ablaze. The video soon went viral, inviting widespread criticism online.

Legal action

Fatehpur Police responds to viral video

The footage was shared with the caption: "A man named Sheikh Bilal stood in front of a Thar vehicle on National Highway-2 and set fire to the road in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, by pouring petrol on the highway." The stunt not only endangered public safety but also violated road safety laws. Fatehpur Police responded swiftly to the incident. They arrested Bilal and took necessary legal action.

Reckless trends

Rising trend of dangerous stunts for social media fame

This incident is just one of the many cases where people are risking their lives for social media fame. In a similar case in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, Intezaar Ali performed a dangerous stunt with his Mahindra Thar SUV. He piled mud on his vehicle's roof and drove at high speed, creating a ruckus on the road. This act led to police intervention and vehicle seizure.

Public backlash

Social media stunts lead to public outrage and legal action

Another incident involved a social media influencer in Panipat, Haryana. The influencer filmed a reel in Insar market while dressed provocatively, which led to public outrage and confrontation with locals. These incidents highlight the increasing risks individuals take for online attention despite repeated warnings from authorities and social media users.