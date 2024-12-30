NCW begins investigation into Anna University student's sexual assault
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has initiated an investigation into the sexual assault of a 19-year-old student at Anna University. The incident allegedly occurred on the university campus last week. A two-member fact-finding committee, comprising NCW member Mamta Kumari and former Maharashtra Director General of Police Praveen Dixit, is leading the probe.
Committee's objectives and planned meetings
The committee hopes to understand the circumstances of the incident, assess response measures taken, and suggest strategies to prevent future occurrences. To do so, the team plans to meet with various parties involved in the case. These include the victim, her family and friends, university officials, and representatives from non-governmental organizations.
Governor's visit and opposition protests
This investigation comes after Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi visited Anna University on Saturday. During his visit, Governor Ravi reviewed campus security measures and interacted with students to address their safety concerns. He had stressed that "the safety and well-being of our students are non-negotiable" and called for immediate action on safety issues.
AIADMK protests and actor Vijay's letter
Meanwhile, opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) members protested across Tamil Nadu on Monday, claiming more suspects were involved in the case. Hundreds of AIADMK members were arrested. Separately, actor Vijay, president of Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, addressed women's safety in a handwritten letter on Instagram. He assured women he would stand by them and promised to help create a safer Tamil Nadu.
Teachers association raises concerns about campus safety
The Anna University Teachers Association has also raised concerns regarding campus safety in a letter to Governor Ravi. They highlighted that delays in appointing a Vice-Chancellor are impacting university operations and morale. The association mentioned past incidents of violence against women on campus as part of their appeal for enhanced security measures.