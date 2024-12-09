Summarize Simplifying... In short A leopard attacked 12 villagers, including forest workers, in Farrukhabad while they were attempting to capture it.

The incident occurred when a local was tending to his potato field and the animal attacked him and others nearby.

The incident occurred when a local was tending to his potato field and the animal attacked him and others nearby.

Authorities are now making efforts to safely trap the leopard to prevent it from entering populated areas.

The leopard was first spotted near Jasmei village

Leopard attacks 12 villagers in Farrukhabad, forest workers among injured

By Snehil Singh 04:34 pm Dec 09, 202404:34 pm

What's the story A leopard attack in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday morning injured a dozen villagers. Among the injured were two students and three forest workers. The leopard was first spotted near Jasmei village around 8:30am. It attacked two students on their way to school. The animal then moved to Madna area, injuring four more near Raj Singh Fauji's home. As villagers tried surrounding it, the leopard fled into fields near Noorpur and disappeared.

Chronology

What transpired

According to Jagran.com, Rajesh Dixit, a resident of Jasmai village was irrigating his potato field when a wild animal attacked him. Rajesh, Jitendra Singh Rajput, Pawan Rajput, Ramesh Rajput, residents of Patpatnangla, along with Sher Singh from Khatwapur, Naresh, Anuj Rajput, and Ramnaresh, who were on the road, were also attacked by the animal. SDM Sadar Rajnikant Pandey, the police station in-charge Balraj Bhati, and Block Development Officer Mahendra Singh quickly rushed to the scene.

Capture attempt

Forest department's failed capture attempt leads to more injuries

Forest department workers, with help from locals, attempted to capture the leopard. During the operation, the leopard attacked three forest workers. Villagers rushed to help the injured workers. "A large crowd of concerned villagers has gathered," said a police officer. Efforts are underway to trap the leopard as it is feared to enter populated areas.