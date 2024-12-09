Leopard attacks 12 villagers in Farrukhabad, forest workers among injured
A leopard attack in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday morning injured a dozen villagers. Among the injured were two students and three forest workers. The leopard was first spotted near Jasmei village around 8:30am. It attacked two students on their way to school. The animal then moved to Madna area, injuring four more near Raj Singh Fauji's home. As villagers tried surrounding it, the leopard fled into fields near Noorpur and disappeared.
What transpired
According to Jagran.com, Rajesh Dixit, a resident of Jasmai village was irrigating his potato field when a wild animal attacked him. Rajesh, Jitendra Singh Rajput, Pawan Rajput, Ramesh Rajput, residents of Patpatnangla, along with Sher Singh from Khatwapur, Naresh, Anuj Rajput, and Ramnaresh, who were on the road, were also attacked by the animal. SDM Sadar Rajnikant Pandey, the police station in-charge Balraj Bhati, and Block Development Officer Mahendra Singh quickly rushed to the scene.
Forest department's failed capture attempt leads to more injuries
Forest department workers, with help from locals, attempted to capture the leopard. During the operation, the leopard attacked three forest workers. Villagers rushed to help the injured workers. "A large crowd of concerned villagers has gathered," said a police officer. Efforts are underway to trap the leopard as it is feared to enter populated areas.