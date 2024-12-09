Sambhal Advocate Commissioner seeks 15-day extension for mosque survey report
Ramesh Singh Raghav, the Advocate Commissioner in charge of the Shahi Jama Masjid survey in Sambhal, has sought a 15-day extension to file his report. The report was due on Monday. Citing health issues as the reason for the delay, Raghav said, "The final report of the survey is ready and is in the final stage. This report will be presented in a sealed envelope but due to health issues, I have asked for 15 days time from the court."
Background of the Shahi Jama Masjid survey
The local court ordered the survey on November 19, after claims that the mosque was built on a demolished temple site. The first survey was conducted on the same day as the court order. A second attempt to survey on November 24 led to violent clashes killing four and injuring many. The Supreme Court intervened on November 29, ordering a halt to proceedings and directing peace maintenance in Sambhal.
Fake video and arrests heighten tensions in Sambhal
Tensions in Sambhal have also been heightened by a fake video purportedly showing vandalism inside the mosque. A case has been registered at Sambhal's Cyber Police Station in connection with the video. Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Bishnoi warned, "These videos could lead to increased animosity between communities." Two men have been arrested in connection with violence from November 24.
Court to decide on extension request amid high tensions
The civil court is likely to rule on Raghav's extension plea later today. Meanwhile, tensions continue to run high in Sambhal after last month's violence and the ongoing legal battle over the Shahi Jama Masjid. Zafar Ali, appearing for the Muslim side, had confirmed that "the next proceedings will start after the decision of the High Court and Supreme Court; no action will be taken before that."