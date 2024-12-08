Summarize Simplifying... In short A woman named Nida was divorced by her husband, Ejazul, for supporting the police amidst the Sambhal violence in India.

The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad

'You're infidel': Man divorces wife for praising cops in Sambhal

By Chanshimla Varah 12:16 pm Dec 08, 2024

What's the story A woman from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, has accused her husband of divorcing her with the banned triple talaq practice after she supported police action in Sambhal. The incident took place when Nida was watching a video regarding the recent violence in Sambhal, which erupted after a court-ordered survey of Shahi Jama Masjid. Her husband, Ejazul, reportedly objected to her watching the video and endorsing the police's response.

Nida said she was watching the video to see if it was safe to visit Sambhal for personal reasons and a wedding. "Koi wajah hi toh nahi thi. Bina wajah ke talaq diya hai (There was no reason at all. He divorced me without a reason)," she said. Her husband allegedly called her an infidel for supporting the police and pronounced triple talaq, separating them after three years of marriage.

Nida has filed a police complaint against Ejazul for using the now-banned triple talaq method. India's Supreme Court had banned the practice in 2017, which was further outlawed by a bill passed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in 2019. Moradabad Police Superintendent Ranvijay Singh confirmed that Nida lodged a complaint after an argument over the video led her husband to divorce her using the prohibited practice.

The Sambhal violence started on November 24 during a survey of the mosque, which left four people dead and injured 29 police personnel. The Sambhal situation had been tense since November 19 when the court ordered the first survey after the plaintiffs, including Advocate Hari Shankar Jain and seven others, claimed Mughal emperor Babar built the mosque in 1526 after demolishing the temple.