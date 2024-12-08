Summarize Simplifying... In short Uttarakhand is introducing a green cess on out-of-state vehicles, with rates varying from ₹20 to ₹80 based on the vehicle type.

The cess will be automatically deducted via FASTag wallets upon entry into the state, with an option for vehicle owners to purchase extended validity passes.

Notably, two-wheelers, electric and CNG vehicles, vehicles registered in Uttarakhand, and essential service vehicles are exempt from this levy. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The new levy will be applicable some types of vehicles

Uttarakhand to impose green cess on out-of-state vehicles; check rates

By Chanshimla Varah 11:11 am Dec 08, 202411:11 am

What's the story The Uttarakhand government is all set to impose a green cess on vehicles registered outside the state. The new levy will be applicable on commercial and private vehicles entering Uttarakhand, with the cess amount varying between ₹20 and ₹80 depending on the type of vehicle. The move is aimed at promoting eco-friendly travel by charging non-locals and internal combustion engine vehicles.

Fee structure

Cess rates and exemptions detailed

The green cess will depend on the category of the vehicle. Three-wheelers will be charged ₹20, four-wheelers ₹40, medium vehicles ₹60, and heavy vehicles ₹80. However, some vehicles are exempted from this levy. These are two-wheelers, electric and CNG vehicles, those registered in Uttarakhand, and vehicles engaged in essential services like ambulances and fire brigades.

Collection method

Automated cess collection through FASTag wallets

The deduction of the green cess will be automated through FASTag wallets as vehicles enter Uttarakhand. Automatic number plate recognition cameras will identify out-of-state vehicles for this purpose. Sanat Kumar Singh, Joint Commissioner (Transport), confirmed that the tendering process for implementing this system has begun with a target to operationalize it by December end.

Pass options

Extended validity passes for vehicle owners

Vehicle owners will also have the option to buy extended validity passes for the green cess. A quarterly pass will be priced at 20 times the daily rate, while an annual pass will cost 60 times the daily rate. Throughout the year, the mountainous state of Uttarakhand experiences a tremendous influx of automobiles from other states as people visit tourism destinations and pilgrimage sites.