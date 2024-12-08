Uttarakhand to impose green cess on out-of-state vehicles; check rates
The Uttarakhand government is all set to impose a green cess on vehicles registered outside the state. The new levy will be applicable on commercial and private vehicles entering Uttarakhand, with the cess amount varying between ₹20 and ₹80 depending on the type of vehicle. The move is aimed at promoting eco-friendly travel by charging non-locals and internal combustion engine vehicles.
Cess rates and exemptions detailed
The green cess will depend on the category of the vehicle. Three-wheelers will be charged ₹20, four-wheelers ₹40, medium vehicles ₹60, and heavy vehicles ₹80. However, some vehicles are exempted from this levy. These are two-wheelers, electric and CNG vehicles, those registered in Uttarakhand, and vehicles engaged in essential services like ambulances and fire brigades.
Automated cess collection through FASTag wallets
The deduction of the green cess will be automated through FASTag wallets as vehicles enter Uttarakhand. Automatic number plate recognition cameras will identify out-of-state vehicles for this purpose. Sanat Kumar Singh, Joint Commissioner (Transport), confirmed that the tendering process for implementing this system has begun with a target to operationalize it by December end.
Extended validity passes for vehicle owners
Vehicle owners will also have the option to buy extended validity passes for the green cess. A quarterly pass will be priced at 20 times the daily rate, while an annual pass will cost 60 times the daily rate. Throughout the year, the mountainous state of Uttarakhand experiences a tremendous influx of automobiles from other states as people visit tourism destinations and pilgrimage sites.