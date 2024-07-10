In brief Simplifying... In brief In the tragic Kathua terror attack, several soldiers from Uttarakhand were martyred, including Rifleman Adarsh who left his studies to support his family, and Rifleman Anuj Negi, a devoted family man expecting a child.

Mourning the loss of brave soldiers

Kathua terror attack: Stories of martyred soldiers from Uttarakhand

What's the story Militants hiding in the hill opened fire on a convoy of Garhwal Rifles soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua area on Monday afternoon, killing five soldiers. Among those martyred was 26-year-old rifleman Adarsh Negi from Thati Dagar, a hamlet in Uttarakhand's Tehri district. Unfortunately for the Negi family, they had just lost another son while on duty in Leh. "Just two months ago, we lost a son...He was a Major," Adarsh paternal uncle, Balwant Singh Negi told NDTV.

Sacrificial decision

Fallen soldier abandoned studies to support family

Rifleman Adarsh, who joined the Garhwal Rifles in 2018, had left his B.Sc studies midway to financially support his family. "When Adarsh cracked the Army recruitment test, he decided to leave his studies midway. His decision was driven by the need to financially support his family," Nandan Singh Rawat, a family member told The Times of India. Adarsh is survived by his father Dalbir, mother Guddi Devi (47), and two siblings—Anjali (30), and Abhishek (27).

Family loss

Another martyred soldier remembered as devoted family man

Rifleman Anuj Negi (25), from Dobariya village in Pauri Garhwal, was also among those killed in the attack. He is survived by his pregnant wife, whom he married last year, and his parents. "Anuj was a devoted family man. During his last visit home, he was making efforts to plan his sister's marriage," his uncle said, highlighting the personal loss felt by the soldier's family and community.

Honoring heroes

Other martyred soldiers remembered for their dedication

The other soldiers who lost their lives in the Kathua attack were Naib Subedar Anand Singh Rawat, Havildar Kamal Singh, and Naik Vinod Singh. Rawat (41), from Kandakhal village in Rudraprayag district, was the only junior commissioner officer (JCO) among the dead. Kamal (28), from Papri village in Pauri Garhwal, was remembered by his villagers as a man deeply concerned about the education of his two daughters, aged three and five,