SC asks Patanjali on availability of banned products in shops
The Supreme Court has demanded proof from Patanjali Ayurved that it has halted the sale and promotion of 14 products banned by Uttarakhand's state licensing department in April. The court's request follows reports by the Hindustan Times that said most of these banned items arev still available for purchase in Patanjali stores across four major cities. Despite a government affidavit stating the ban was revoked on procedural grounds, the court ordered Patanjali to confirm that sales and advertisements have ceased.
Patanjali to submit affidavit confirming compliance
Patanjali's legal team has agreed to submit an affidavit within two weeks, confirming whether the company has complied with the Supreme Court's directive. The court wants proof that the 14 Ayurvedic drugs have been withdrawn from sale. Advocate-on-record for Patanjali in the Supreme Court, Gautam Talukdar, said, "The order revoking the suspension passed by the Uttarakhand government is not communicated to Patanjali so far." The next hearing is scheduled for July 30.
Banned Patanjali products still found in stores
Notably, according to the Hindustan Times report, several of the banned products still available for purchase in various Patanjali stores. In some instances, shopkeepers were unaware of the license cancellations and continued selling these items. Ashish Keshri of Paragati Patanjali in Patna said they had received "no intimation from the company to stop selling its Ayurvedic products." The 14 banned products include Swasari Gold, Swasari Vati, Bronchom, among others.
Supreme Court seeks confirmation on withdrawal of advertisements
The Supreme Court has also directed Patanjali Ayurved Ltd to submit an affidavit stating whether advertisements for its 14 products have been withdrawn. This directive was issued during a hearing of a petition filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), which claimed that Patanjali had carried out a negative drive against Covid vaccination and modern medical practices. The court will reconvene to hear the matter on July 30.