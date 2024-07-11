In short Simplifying... In short The Supreme Court has asked Patanjali to confirm if it has stopped selling and advertising 14 of its banned Ayurvedic products, following reports that they are still available in stores.

The court's directive comes after a petition by the Indian Medical Association alleging that Patanjali was spreading negative information about Covid vaccination and modern medicine.

The company's response is expected by July 30.

Patanjali Ayurved under scrutiny by Supreme Court

SC asks Patanjali on availability of banned products in shops

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:58 pm Jul 11, 202401:58 pm

What's the story The Supreme Court has demanded proof from Patanjali Ayurved that it has halted the sale and promotion of 14 products banned by Uttarakhand's state licensing department in April. The court's request follows reports by the Hindustan Times that said most of these banned items arev still available for purchase in Patanjali stores across four major cities. Despite a government affidavit stating the ban was revoked on procedural grounds, the court ordered Patanjali to confirm that sales and advertisements have ceased.

Affidavit submission

Patanjali to submit affidavit confirming compliance

Patanjali's legal team has agreed to submit an affidavit within two weeks, confirming whether the company has complied with the Supreme Court's directive. The court wants proof that the 14 Ayurvedic drugs have been withdrawn from sale. Advocate-on-record for Patanjali in the Supreme Court, Gautam Talukdar, said, "The order revoking the suspension passed by the Uttarakhand government is not communicated to Patanjali so far." The next hearing is scheduled for July 30.

Store investigation

Banned Patanjali products still found in stores

Notably, according to the Hindustan Times report, ﻿ several of the banned products still available for purchase in various Patanjali stores. In some instances, shopkeepers were unaware of the license cancellations and continued selling these items. Ashish Keshri of Paragati Patanjali in Patna said they had received "no intimation from the company to stop selling its Ayurvedic products." The 14 banned products include Swasari Gold, Swasari Vati, Bronchom, among others.

Advertisement withdrawal

Supreme Court seeks confirmation on withdrawal of advertisements

The Supreme Court has also directed Patanjali Ayurved Ltd to submit an affidavit stating whether advertisements for its 14 products have been withdrawn. This directive was issued during a hearing of a petition filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), which claimed that Patanjali had carried out a negative drive against Covid vaccination and modern medical practices. The court will reconvene to hear the matter on July 30.