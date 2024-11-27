Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in the recent assembly elections, the Maharashtra Chief Minister post remains undecided due to opposition from Shinde's Shiv Sena faction.

Shinde said he would accept PM's decision

'Whatever PM decides...': Shinde's gamble in Maharashtra CM race

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:19 pm Nov 27, 2024

What's the story Eknath Shinde, a prime candidate for the Chief Minister's post in Maharashtra, has said he would accept Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision on who the Mahayuti alliance would choose for the post. Amid the tussle within the alliance over who would lead Maharashtra, Shinde said, "I have told PM Modi that I would not be an obstacle. We would go with whatever he decides." This is despite opposition from his own Shiv Sena faction.

Election results

BJP's election victory and leadership deliberations

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was the clear winner in the recent assembly elections, winning 132 out of 288 seats. However, there has been no official announcement of the Chief Minister post. Devendra Fadnavis was initially considered the frontrunner for the role, but opposition from Shinde's Shiv Sena faction has stalled a decision.

Loyalty pledge

Shinde's loyalty to BJP leadership and public service commitment

Shinde has reiterated his loyalty to the BJP leadership. He had communicated to both PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah that their decision would be binding on him and his party. He said, "I told PM Modi, and Amit Shah, that they should not look at me as an obstacle. I will stand by any decision that is taken by them."

Public service

Shinde's satisfaction with past tenure and commitment to public service

Further, Shinde was also happy with his previous stint as CM and emphasized his dedication to the people. He said, "I am very satisfied with all the work I have done in the last 2.5 years. I am not the kind who gets upset; we are the kind of people who fight for the people." Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule lauded Shinde for respecting and following instructions from the central leadership of BJP.

Coalition dynamics

Shiv Sena's demand for Bihar-like arrangement met with resistance

Notably, the Shiv Sena had earlier sought a similar arrangement to Bihar's coalition government but was opposed by BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla. Shukla had clarified that no such commitment was made in Maharashtra prior to elections. Meanwhile, as talks continue, Shinde is likely to fly to Delhi for more meetings with PM Modi and Amit Shah.