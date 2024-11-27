Summarize Simplifying... In short Wrestler Bajrang Punia has been handed a four-year ban by NADA's Anti-Disciplinary Doping Panel, barring him from competition and coaching until 2028.

Punia alleges the ban is retaliation for his protests against a BJP politician and former Wrestling Federation of India President, suggesting his ban might be lifted if he joined the BJP.

He also disputes the doping charge, claiming he didn't refuse to provide samples but questioned the use of expired kits by NADA.

Punia was initially suspended on April 23

'If I join BJP...': Bajrang Punia reacts to 4-year ban

What's the story Olympic bronze medalist Bajrang Punia has been slapped with a four-year suspension by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for refusing to give a sample for a dope test. According to NADA, Bajrang breached the rules by refusing to provide a sample during the national team selection trials on March 10. NADA initially suspended Punia on April 23, followed by another suspension from the United World Wrestling (UWW), the sport's world governing body.

Appeal process

Punia's appeal and subsequent formal charge

Punia had appealed against the provisional suspension, which was revoked on May 31 by NADA's Anti-Disciplinary Doping Panel (ADDP). However, NADA issued a formal charge notice on June 23. Punia challenged the charge in a written submission on July 11, with hearings on September 20 and October 4. The ADDP ruled Punia is liable for sanctions under Article 10.3.1, leading to a four-year ineligibility period from April 23, 2024.

Ruling details

ADDP ruling and Punia's response

This suspension bars him from returning to competitive wrestling or applying for coaching jobs abroad till April 22, 2028. Punia claims he didn't refuse to provide samples but questioned NADA's use of expired kits during a December 2023 visit. "I gave my urine sample but then my team checked the kit and found out that it was expired. So we made a video...and we mailed NADA, called them to inform about the mistake. But they did not accept their mistake."

Controversy continues

Punia alleges retaliation, NADA cites intentional refusal

Punia claimed his suspension is retaliatory for his participation in protests against former Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a Bharatiya Janata Party politician. "I have been competing for the last 10-12 years and I have given sample during all tournaments, during the India camps. But the government's motive is to break us, make us bow down to them. If I join the BJP then I think all my bans will be lifted," he claimed.