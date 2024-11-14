Summarize Simplifying... In short BJP leaders Chavan and Munde, along with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, have rejected Adityanth's controversial 'batenge toh katenge' slogan.

They emphasized the need for focusing on national and Maharashtra's development rather than divisive rhetoric.

Pawar also highlighted Maharashtra's rich cultural heritage, stating that such statements are inappropriate for the state. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

UP CM Yogi Adityanath statement had stirred a row

BJP's Chavan, Munde reject Adityanth's 'batenge toh katenge' slogan

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:04 pm Nov 14, 202405:04 pm

What's the story Prominent Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have disapproved Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's slogan "batenge toh katenge." Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP MP Ashok Chavan slammed the slogan saying it lacked appropriateness and relevance. "There is no relevance of this (slogan). Slogans are given at election time. This particular slogan is not in good taste and I don't think people will appreciate it. Personally speaking, I am not in favor of such slogans," he said.

Rhetoric rejection

'Vote jihad - dharma yuddha' rhetoric dismissed by Chavan

Chavan also dismissed the "vote jihad-dharma yuddha" rhetoric, stressing that BJP and ruling Mahayuti's attention should be on national and Maharashtra's development. He said, "Every political functionary has to take a decision after a lot of thinking. We also have to see that nobody's sentiments are hurt." Another BJP leader Pankaja Munde also rejected the slogan, stressing it isn't her political approach. Munde said, "Frankly, my politics is different. I won't support it just because I am of that party."

Divergent views

Munde and Pawar voice opposition to slogan

"My belief is that we should work on development alone," she added. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, an ally of BJP in Mahayuti, also opposed the slogan. Calling it inappropriate for Maharashtra, he said, "People's thinking in UP, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh is different, but such statements don't work here." Pawar highlighted Maharashtra's rich cultural heritage by mentioning Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and Shivaji Maharaj.