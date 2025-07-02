'Game Changer' producers apologize for Ram Charan comments  

The producers of the recent Telugu film Game Changer, Dil Raju and Shirish, have issued clarifications and apologies after facing backlash from fans of actor Ram Charan . The controversy started when Shirish revealed in an interview that neither director Shankar nor Charan had called them after the film's box office failure. This statement angered fans who felt it implied that Charan should have reached out to the producers.

Apology issued Shirish issues a statement According to Hindustan Times, Shirish said in Telugu, "It is known that the words I spoke in an interview led to a misunderstanding on social media, and mega fans were hurt by it." "Global Star Ram Charan gave us his full time and support for the film Game Changer." "We do not speak in a way that would harm the reputation of Chiranjeevi garu, Ram Charan garu, and other mega heroes." "If my words have hurt anyone's feelings...please forgive me."

Defense offered Raju defended Shirish Raju defended Shirish in a recent interview with 10 TV, stating that it was a misunderstanding. He explained that he was actually more involved in making Game Changer while Shirish handled Sankranthiki Vasthunam. Raju added, "Charan waited patiently through it all. But when Sankranthiki Vasthunam was a hit, he might have felt disappointed." "Shirish gave an interview for the first time recently; he usually doesn't speak much."