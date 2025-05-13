What's the story

Alleged real-life couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are said to be reuniting on-screen after six years.

According to India Glitz, Mandanna is in talks to join Deverakonda's upcoming period drama VD14, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, following their last endeavor, Dear Comrade in 2019.

The actor reportedly liked the script and agreed to join. However, her joining depends on completing her commitments to other projects.