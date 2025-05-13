Rashmika Mandanna eyed for lead role in Vijay Deverakonda's 'VD14'
What's the story
Alleged real-life couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are said to be reuniting on-screen after six years.
According to India Glitz, Mandanna is in talks to join Deverakonda's upcoming period drama VD14, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, following their last endeavor, Dear Comrade in 2019.
The actor reportedly liked the script and agreed to join. However, her joining depends on completing her commitments to other projects.
Production details
Mandanna's schedule and Deverakonda's film lineup
Mandanna is busy filming Kuberaa, Thama, and The Girlfriend at the moment. After the completion of these projects, the star will be able to join the VD14 team.
So the confirmation will depend on an announcement from either the Animal actor or the makers.
Meanwhile, Deverakonda's fans can look forward to his upcoming films Kingdom, VD14, and SVC59.
The production for VD14 has already begun, and the official poster was released by Mythri Movie Makers on Deverakonda's birthday.
Relationship rumors
Deverakonda-Mandanna's rumored relationship status
Deverakonda and Mandanna have been rumored to be dating for a while now.
The couple frequently drops hints about their relationship on social media with messages or pictures from similar backgrounds.
On Deverakonda's birthday, Mandanna posted a picture of him on her Instagram Stories with a sweet message which read, "I am super late yet again, but happiesttttt birthday, Vijju. I hope your days are filled with all the blessings and love, joy, health, wealth, peace, and everything else."