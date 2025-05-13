What's the story

Amar Kaushik, who delivered the blockbuster Stree 2 in 2024, has apparently been signed on to direct one of the segments for Lust Stories 3.

The filmmaker will join Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, and Shakun Batra on the project.

An insider told News18, "It's true that Vikramaditya, Kiran, and Shakun will be directing three films for Lust Stories 3. The fourth addition is Amar Kaushik."

The shoot for Netflix show's third season is expected to begin this year.