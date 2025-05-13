'Stree' director Amar Kaushik joins Netflix's 'Lust Stories 3'?
What's the story
Amar Kaushik, who delivered the blockbuster Stree 2 in 2024, has apparently been signed on to direct one of the segments for Lust Stories 3.
The filmmaker will join Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, and Shakun Batra on the project.
An insider told News18, "It's true that Vikramaditya, Kiran, and Shakun will be directing three films for Lust Stories 3. The fourth addition is Amar Kaushik."
The shoot for Netflix show's third season is expected to begin this year.
Directorial debut
Kaushik's segment in 'Lust Stories 3' might feature comedic elements
This will be Kaushik's first step outside of Maddock Films's horror-comedy universe.
Although not much is known about his short film, it is expected to have some comical elements, considering it has become his forte.
The source continued, "This will be the first time that he'll be stepping out of the Maddock Films's horror-comedy universe. While much isn't known about his short film, one may expect comical elements as that's what Amar's storytelling has become popular for."
Upcoming releases
Kaushik's current projects and future plans
Currently, Kaushik is busy with Thama, a vampire horror-comedy with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna.
He is also lined up to direct the sequel to Bhediya and the third part in the Stree franchise. Bhediya 2 will release on August 14, 2026, while Stree 3 will hit screens a year later on August 13, 2027.
The cast details of Lust Stories 3 remain under wraps, but some of Bollywood's biggest names (Radhika Apte and Konkona Sen Sharma) are attached.