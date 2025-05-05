After directing 'Lust Stories 2,' Konkona to star in Part-3
What's the story
Konkona Sen Sharma, who stole hearts with her directorial venture The Mirror in Netflix's Lust Stories 2, will be returning to the Lust Stories family soon.
She has been confirmed for Lust Stories 3, according to a report by Zoom. But this time, she'll be acting, not directing.
The third installment of the anthology series will also include Radhika Apte, who is already confirmed for Vikramaditya Motwane's short.
Production progress
'Lust Stories 3' production underway with Sen Sharma, Apte
An insider told Zoom, "Netflix is working on Lust Stories 3. The third installment of the critically acclaimed anthology film, Lust Stories. The new chapter will feature two powerhouse performers, Konkona Sen Sharma and Radhika Apte, in the lead roles along with several other prominent names."
"The work on the project is going on in full swing, and both actors have already come on board. More details are expected to arrive soon."
Project details
Details about 'Lust Stories 3' roles and directors
The exact roles of Sen Sharma and Apte in Lust Stories 3 are yet to be revealed.
However, it is already known that Kiran Rao and Shakun Batra will also be directing short films for this upcoming project.
While Zoom's attempts to get in touch with Sen Sharma for more details proved futile, Netflix's spokesperson refused to comment on the issue.
Career update
Sen Sharma's recent projects and upcoming roles
Apart from Lust Stories 3, Sen Sharma has also wrapped up another OTT film with Pratibha Ranta in Poland. The details of the project are yet to be revealed.
The acclaimed actor-director also has Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino in her kitty. The long-delayed project will hit theaters on July 4.