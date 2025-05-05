What's the story

Konkona Sen Sharma, who stole hearts with her directorial venture The Mirror in Netflix's Lust Stories 2, will be returning to the Lust Stories family soon.

She has been confirmed for Lust Stories 3, according to a report by Zoom. But this time, she'll be acting, not directing.

The third installment of the anthology series will also include Radhika Apte, who is already confirmed for Vikramaditya Motwane's short.