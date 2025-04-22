What's the story

At the recent APAC showcase in Tokyo, Netflix India unveiled its upcoming slate of films for 2025, including films led by Rajkummar Rao and R Madhavan.

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, head of Netflix India original films, highlighted the platform's dedication to diverse Indian storytelling across languages and genres.

"This year is going to be our most diverse year yet," she told attendees, per Variety.