Netflix announces Rajkummar Rao, R Madhavan's films at Tokyo showcase
At the recent APAC showcase in Tokyo, Netflix India unveiled its upcoming slate of films for 2025, including films led by Rajkummar Rao and R Madhavan.
Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, head of Netflix India original films, highlighted the platform's dedication to diverse Indian storytelling across languages and genres.
"This year is going to be our most diverse year yet," she told attendees, per Variety.
Current releases
Netflix's current and upcoming Indian films
Currently streaming on Netflix is Test, the platform's first Tamil-language original film. The sports drama stars Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth.
Sheikh also announced the upcoming release of Jewel Thief, a high-octane heist-action film headlined by Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film will premiere shortly after the showcase.
Upcoming films
Rao and Madhavan's upcoming projects highlighted
The spotlight then turned to three upcoming productions: Aap Jaisa Koi, Inspector Zende, and Toaster.
Aap Jaisa Koi stars Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in a heartwarming romantic drama set in Kolkata.
Starring Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh, Inspector Zende draws inspiration from true events of the 1980s.
Toaster is Rao's latest comedy and the first production from KAMPA Films, a new production house launched by Rao and his wife, actor Patralekhaa.
Film insights
Rao discussed his approach to comedy and KAMPA Films
Speaking during an on-stage conversation, Rao revealed how KAMPA Films came to be. Apparently, a friend's suggestion while on a holiday in Goa inspired it.
Rao also shared how he approached comedy. "I try not to be funny while doing comedy, which is a very difficult task, because sometimes you get greedy... But that would just ruin the scene. So you have to be very controlled while doing comedy," he said.
Global impact
Netflix's success with Indian films
Further, Sheikh emphasized Netflix's recent successes with Indian films, saying Amar Singh Chamkila, Maharaja, and Laapata Ladies had crossed cultural barriers to become some of the most-watched Indian films on Netflix worldwide.
She also highlighted the platform's increasing commitment toward Indian films, adding, "For Netflix in India, nearly half of the viewing is from film, which is one of the highest globally."