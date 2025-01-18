What's the story

A Kolkata court will pronounce its verdict on Saturday in the high-profile rape and murder case of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The accused in the case is Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer of the Kolkata Police, who was arrested on August 10, 2024.

The CBI has submitted extensive evidence against Roy, including DNA matches and forensic findings.