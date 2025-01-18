RG Kar case verdict today: Victim's parents say probe incomplete
What's the story
A Kolkata court will pronounce its verdict on Saturday in the high-profile rape and murder case of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
The accused in the case is Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer of the Kolkata Police, who was arrested on August 10, 2024.
The CBI has submitted extensive evidence against Roy, including DNA matches and forensic findings.
Case details
CBI presents extensive evidence, seeks death penalty for Roy
The CBI took over the investigation from Kolkata Police on August 13, on Calcutta High Court's order.
The bureau has submitted extensive evidence against Roy, including DNA matches and forensic findings.
DNA samples from the crime scene matched those of Roy, and his Bluetooth device was also found at the scene.
Based on this evidence, the CBI is seeking the death penalty for him.
Parents' perspective
Victim's parents express dissatisfaction with investigation
However, the victim's parents are unhappy with the investigation, calling it incomplete. They allege others involved in the crime are still roaming free.
"Sanjay (Roy) is guilty and tomorrow's verdict will be against him. But what about other criminals who are still not caught?" said the victim's mother.
The case has led to nationwide protests and raised concerns about the safety of medicos, prompting SC to form a National Task Force to suggest safety protocols.
Trial proceedings
Trial witnesses and evidence tampering allegations
The trial was held in-camera, and statements of over 120 witnesses were recorded by the CBI.
Additional district and sessions judge Anirban Das will deliver the judgment at Sealdah court.
During the probe, the CBI also arrested former RG Kar principal Sandeep Ghosh and Tala police station officer Abhijeet Mondal for allegedly trying to destroy evidence in this case.
But both got bail after no chargesheet was filed within 90 days of their arrest.