Sparsh Shrivastava, Rohit Saraf, more meet Netflix's Ted Sarandos
What's the story
Ted Sarandos, the co-CEO of Netflix, was recently spotted at a meet-up in Mumbai with a bunch of budding Indian storytellers, actors, writers, and directors.
The informal sundowner celebrated some of Netflix's most talked-about films and series.
Among these were the cast and crew members of breakout series Black Warrant, Mismatched, Heeramandi, and acclaimed titles such as Laapataa Ladies, Kohrra, and Darlings.
Collaboration
The event showcased Netflix's partnership with India's creative community
The Mumbai event underlined Netflix's expanding partnership with India's new talent.
It featured stories that struck a chord with local audiences but also appealed to a global audience.
The event was the perfect opportunity to bring several actors, creators, and the brains behind Netflix's hit titles under one roof.
Netflix India's official social media account gave glimpses of the event, where Sarandos enjoyed conversations with several actors and directors.
Attendees
Notable stars and creators attended the Mumbai meet-up
Actors like Zahan Kapoor, Sparsh Shrivastava, Nitanshi Goel, Rohit Saraf, and Taha Shah Badussha attended the event.
Among others present were Avinash Tiwary, Ritwik Bhowmik, Ahsaas Channa, Aadil Zafar Khan, Shalini Pandey, Mihir Ahuja, Naila Grewal, Sidhant Gupta, and Anurag Thakur.
Writers and directors like Gazal Dhaliwal, Rahul Pandey, Jasmeet K Reen, Kunal Aneja, Satyanshu Singh, Gunjit Chopra, Soumendra Padhi, Debatma Mandal, Shiv Rawail were also part of the gathering.