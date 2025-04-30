Raj & DK to return to cinemas after 7 years
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, popularly known as Raj & DK, are reportedly gearing up for their cinematic comeback after a seven-year hiatus.
Despite their busy schedule in the Hindi OTT space with The Family Man 3, Farzi 2, and Rakt Brahmand in different stages of development, they are working on two movies simultaneously for theatrical release, according to Mid-Day.
Their last big-screen project was the horror comedy Stree in 2018.
Upcoming projects
They will take up these projects after wrapping 'Farzi 2'
Development is happening, but fans will have to wait.
A source told Mid-Day, "They are neck-deep in three series at the moment—preparing for Farzi 2's shoot, and juggling Rakt Bramhand and the post-production of The Family Man 3."
"While work on these three shows is progressing briskly, they've also begun shaping their theatrical slate."
"After wrapping up the Shahid (Kapoor) and Vijay (Sethupathi)-led crime thriller by mid-2026, Raj-DK intend to take their first theatrical venture in seven years on floors."
Filmography
Raj & DK will be directing one and backing another
Raj & DK have had a mixed theatrical filmography. The duo has directed popular movies like Go Goa Gone, but also struggled with Happy Ending and A Gentleman.
For their next projects, they are said to be contemplating two scripts. An insider stated, "They will helm one, while the other will have another director."
"Raj-DK have regularly roped in different voices - be it Stree that launched Amar Kaushik as a director, or Suparn Varma...(for) The Family Man 2."
Future endeavors
'If things go as planned...one movie will roll in 2026'
The insider further claimed, "If things go as planned, one of the movies will roll in the second half of 2026."
Moreover, their focus on big-screen ventures does not mean that they will pause their streaming work.
So, the famed filmmaker duo will be tackling their upcoming web series projects while working on the films.