What's the story

Acclaimed filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, popularly known as Raj & DK, are reportedly gearing up for their cinematic comeback after a seven-year hiatus.

Despite their busy schedule in the Hindi OTT space with The Family Man 3, Farzi 2, and Rakt Brahmand in different stages of development, they are working on two movies simultaneously for theatrical release, according to Mid-Day.

Their last big-screen project was the horror comedy Stree in 2018.