Ajay Devgn's much-awaited film, Raid 2, is ready to capitalize on its Thursday release.

The sequel to the 2018 blockbuster has raked in a net collection of ₹2.94cr from over 1.1 lakh tickets sold across India, reported Sacnilk.

Maharashtra tops the advance bookings with an estimated ₹1.25cr contribution, followed closely by Delhi at ₹84 lakh.

Adding blocked seats, the Day 1 advance collection is around ₹5.02cr at the time of writing.