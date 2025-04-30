'Raid 2' eyes solid opening; collects ₹5cr in advance bookings
What's the story
Ajay Devgn's much-awaited film, Raid 2, is ready to capitalize on its Thursday release.
The sequel to the 2018 blockbuster has raked in a net collection of ₹2.94cr from over 1.1 lakh tickets sold across India, reported Sacnilk.
Maharashtra tops the advance bookings with an estimated ₹1.25cr contribution, followed closely by Delhi at ₹84 lakh.
Adding blocked seats, the Day 1 advance collection is around ₹5.02cr at the time of writing.
Plot
'Raid 2' continues high-stakes narrative of tax investigations
Raid 2, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, continues the high-stakes narrative centered around income tax investigations and corruption.
The film features Devgn in the lead role alongside Vaani Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Saurabh Shukla.
Producer Bhushan Kumar expressed optimism about the film's potential success at the box office. He told the media, "Now things are better. See, Jaat worked, Chhaava, Kesari 2, Diplomat...so many films became successful. Now, Raid 2 is coming. Hope this will also work and entertain people."
Filmmaking
Kumar emphasized filmmakers' need to adapt to audience preferences
Further, Kumar highlighted the need for filmmakers to adapt to what people want.
He said, "Everyone should make their films according to the taste of the public, so that as many people as possible can come to the theater and enjoy the films."
"And with that, the business of the whole industry will increase, and there will be benefit," he added.
Box office clash
'Raid 2' faces competition from Marvel's 'Thunderbolts'
As Raid 2 gears up for its release, it will be competing with the Marvel superhero movie Thunderbolts, which is getting an early release in India on the same day. This box-office clash will be an interesting test for both movies.
The last time Devgn was seen was in the Rohit Shetty cop film Singham Again, which sadly tanked at the box office.