Cinema Lovers Day: Watch 'Emergency,' 'Azaad' for just ₹99
What's the story
In a bid to increase theater attendance and revenue, the first Cinema Lovers Day of 2025 will be observed on Friday (January 17), per Bollywood Hungama.
On this day, most theaters and multiplexes across India will sell movie tickets at a discounted price of ₹99.
The first edition of the event is expected to benefit new Hindi releases, including Kangana Ranaut's controversial film Emergency and Ajay Devgn's Azaad.
Beneficiaries
More about 'Emergency' and 'Azaad'
Emergency, which stars Ranaut as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, will be a major beneficiary of the discounted ticket prices. The film also stars Milind Soman, Anupam Kher, and Mahima Chaudhry, among others.
It is directed by Ranaut herself.
Meanwhile, Azaad marks the debut of Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan, and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani. It is helmed by Abhishek Kapoor of Rock On!! (2008) and Kedarnath (2018) fame with Devgn in a dynamic role.
Hollywood releases
Extended cut of 'Pushpa 2' might also benefit
Apart from Emergency and Azaad, two Hollywood films are also likely to reap the benefits of the offer. These include the horror film Wolf Man and the possible Oscar contender A Real Pain.
The extended cut of Pushpa 2, with an additional 20 minutes of footage, will be released on Cinema Lovers Day and may draw fans who are curious to see what was cut out in the original.
Additional beneficiaries
Other films set to benefit from Cinema Lovers Day
Other films that may witness a collection boost owing to the discounted ticket prices are re-released versions of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai.
The offer will also be applicable to holdover releases such as Fateh, Game Changer, Mufasa: The Lion King, and Nosferatu.
Finally, Bhiku Mhatre (Manoj Bajpayee) fans can watch the classic Satya for just ₹99 when it re-releases on Cinema Lovers Day.