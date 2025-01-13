What's the story

In a bid to increase theater attendance and revenue, the first Cinema Lovers Day of 2025 will be observed on Friday (January 17), per Bollywood Hungama.

On this day, most theaters and multiplexes across India will sell movie tickets at a discounted price of ₹99.

The first edition of the event is expected to benefit new Hindi releases, including Kangana Ranaut's controversial film Emergency and Ajay Devgn's Azaad.