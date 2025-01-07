Ben Affleck, JLo's marriage officially ends: Who gets what
What's the story
Hollywood stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly finalized their divorce, just five months after Lopez initiated the proceedings.
The ex-couple reached a mutual agreement, with both parties agreeing to the terms proposed in Lopez's initial filing.
According to the settlement, both will keep their individual earnings from their two-year marriage, and neither will provide future spousal support to the other.
Now, they await their official settlement on February 20.
Name change
Lopez to revert to maiden name post-divorce
TMZ reported on what each part of Bennifer will take away from their brief rekindled romance.
As part of the settlement, Lopez will return to her maiden name after having taken Affleck's surname following their 2022 wedding.
The fate of their $60 million LA mansion remains undecided, with no buyer yet. However, they have reached an agreement on the property, though the details are still private.
The divorce was filed on August 20—two years after their Las Vegas nuptials.
Public speculation
Lopez's solo appearance at Met Gala fueled divorce rumors
Speculation about Lopez and Affleck's relationship was rife in the months leading up to the divorce filing.
This was largely due to Lopez's solo appearance at the 2024 Met Gala and her liking an Instagram post about relationship red flags.
The caption of this post read, "You can't build a relationship with someone who is disconnected from themselves."
Personal growth
Lopez opened up about life post-divorce
Since filing for divorce, Lopez has been open about her emotional journey.
In an interview with comedian Nikki Glaser for Interview magazine's October 2024 issue, she revealed her need to be self-reliant.
"You have to be complete if you want something that's more complete," she said. "I thought I learned that, but I didn't."
"And then, this summer, I had to be like, 'I need to go off and be on my own.'"
Family focus
Lopez and Affleck maintain amicable relationship for family
Despite their separation, Lopez and Affleck have been spotted together on a few occasions for family outings.
In September, they were seen with their kids from previous relationships. They also reunited for a holiday meal at Los Angeles's Soho House just days before Christmas.
These instances indicate an effort to keep things cordial for the sake of their families.
Notably, this is Lopez's fourth, while Affleck's second marriage.