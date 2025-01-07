'The Breakthrough,' 'Black Warrant': OTT releases to watch this week
What's the story
The second week of January is going to be an exciting one for OTT fans, with several much-awaited movies and shows lined up for release.
From The Sabarmati Report on ZEE5 to Black Warrant on Netflix, there will be plenty to choose from.
Here's what you can expect this week on various streaming platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, and more.
'The Sabarmati Report' and 'Black Warrant' to premiere
On January 10, ZEE5 will reportedly drop The Sabarmati Report, a film based on the real incident that took place on February 27, 2002, on the Sabarmati Express near Godhra railway station in Gujarat.
It stars Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, Riddhi Dogra, Barkha Singh, and Nazneen Patni in pivotal roles.
On the same day, Netflix will release Black Warrant—a tale of a prison officer hell-bent on rooting out systemic issues in Delhi's Tihar Jail.
It is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.
Netflix to release 'The Upshaws' S6 and 'The Breakthrough'
Netflix will also drop the sixth season of the hit sitcom The Upshaws on January 9.
The show features Mike Epps, Wanda Sykes, Kim Fields, Khali Daniya, Jermelle Simon, and Journey Christine in lead roles.
The streaming giant will also release a new series called The Breakthrough on Tuesday (January 7).
The series focuses on Sweden's second-largest murder investigation where a shocking double homicide went unsolved for 16 years.
'Shark Tank India 4,' 'MTV Roadies' also set for release
SonyLIV started streaming the fourth season of the popular show Shark Tank India on Monday (January 6).
The season will see original sharks Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, and Peyush Bansal along with new judges Kunal Bahl and Viraj Bahl.
Meanwhile, Roadies XX will premiere on MTV on January 11 and will also be available on JioCinema.
This season's gang leaders include Neha Dhupia, Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, and Elvish Yadav.
'Goosebumps: The Vanishing,' and 'On Call'
If you're in the mood for supernatural thrillers and horror, don't miss Goosebumps: The Vanishing, releasing this Friday.
Starring David Schwimmer, this second season of the anthology horror series, based on R.L. Stine's iconic stories, will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.
Additionally, On Call, premiering Thursday on Amazon Prime Video, is a procedural drama.
The series centers on California police officers Traci Harmon (Bellisario) and Alex Diaz (Larracuente), offering a tribute to first responders always ready for action.