'Game Changer,' 'Fateh': Movies hitting theaters this week
What's the story
This week is all set to bring an exciting slate of movie releases across genres.
The lineup features the much-anticipated Game Changer starring Ram Charan, Fateh headlined by Sonu Sood, and the critically acclaimed Hollywood horror film Nosferatu.
Let's take a closer look at the movies releasing this week in theaters.
#1, #2
'Rekhachithram' and 'Game Changer'
Rekhachithram, a film revolving around the protagonist Circle Inspector Vivek Gopinath's return to the police force after being suspended for online gambling, is scheduled to release on January 9.
The movie stars Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan, and Harisree Ashokan in lead roles.
Next, Game Changer will be released on January 10. The political action thriller features Charan as an IAS officer fighting corrupt politicians.
#3, #4
'Fateh' and 'Match Fixing'
Fateh, an action thriller starring Sood as an ex-special ops officer with a dark past, is also releasing on January 10.
The film is Sood's directorial debut.
The political thriller Match Fixing will also hit theaters on the same day.
Directed by Kedar Gaekwad and based on Retired Col. Kanwar Khatana's book The Game Behind Saffron Terror, it features Vineet Kumar Singh and Manoj Joshi in lead roles.
#5, #6
'Nosferatu' and 'Santosh'
Nosferatu will also be released on January 10.
The film boasts a star-studded cast led by Bill Skarsgard as the infamous Count Orlok.
Other notable actors include Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Willem Dafoe, Ralph Ineson, and Simon McBurney.
It is directed by Robert Eggers.
Shahana Goswami's Santosh, directed by Sandhya Suri, will also be out on January 10.