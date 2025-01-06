What's the story

Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel's debut film, Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai is all set to hit the theaters again!

PVR INOX on Monday confirmed the re-release of the romantic drama on Friday (January 10), to mark its 25th anniversary. It was originally released on January 14, 2000.

The decision comes after the successful re-release of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and just in time for Roshan's 51st birthday.