Confirmed! 'Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai' to re-release on Hrithik Roshan's birthday
What's the story
Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel's debut film, Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai is all set to hit the theaters again!
PVR INOX on Monday confirmed the re-release of the romantic drama on Friday (January 10), to mark its 25th anniversary. It was originally released on January 14, 2000.
The decision comes after the successful re-release of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and just in time for Roshan's 51st birthday.
Film's impact
'Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai' re-release: A trip down memory lane
Directed by Rakesh Roshan, Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai was the milestone film that launched both Hrithik and Patel.
The film's star cast also featured Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah, Mohnish Behl, Dalip Tahil, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Vrajesh Hirjee.
Looking back at the milestone, Hrithik said he is grateful that he got to live his dream of being an actor every day for the last two and a half decades.
Reactions
Roshan and Patel expressed excitement over the re-release
Sharing his feelings about the re-release, Roshan said, "It's surreal to realize that 25 years have passed since Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai! This milestone is both humbling and motivating." He went on to add that the film will always be special to him.
Meanwhile, Patel also took to social media to express her excitement.
To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, PVR INOX is planning special curated shows.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the official post
The magic of Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai returns to PVR INOX! ✨— P V R C i n e m a s (@_PVRCinemas) January 6, 2025
Celebrate 25 YEARS OF KAHO NAA... PYAAR HAI AND HRITHIK ROSHAN. Relive the iconic love story on the big screen with our special Curated Shows, starting January 10. Don’t miss this unforgettable experience!
Re-releasing… pic.twitter.com/D5NyvI6UUm
Director's insight
Rakesh Roshan reflected on film's enduring popularity
Rakesh, the film's producer and director, reminisced about its timelessness. He thanked the audience for their undying love for the movie and his son.
"It's hugely rewarding as a filmmaker to hear the songs of Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai still played at events and parties even today," he said.
The re-release will also remind everyone of Hrithik's chemistry with co-star Patel, who became a household name after the film's success.
Meanwhile, Hrithik is shooting for War 2—directed by Ayan Mukerji.