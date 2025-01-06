What's the story

Actor Chitra Lakshmanan recently revealed that the makers of Chandramukhi have reportedly filed a lawsuit against Nayanthara and Netflix for using clips from the movie without permission in Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale.

It was alleged that the makers have demanded ₹5 crore damages from both.

However, per a TOI report, the makers have denied these claims.

"They have already singaled green for the actor to use the footage," said the report.

The actor hasn't yet commented on the matter.