Did 'Chandramukhi' makers sue Nayanthara for ₹5cr over Netflix documentary
What's the story
Actor Chitra Lakshmanan recently revealed that the makers of Chandramukhi have reportedly filed a lawsuit against Nayanthara and Netflix for using clips from the movie without permission in Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale.
It was alleged that the makers have demanded ₹5 crore damages from both.
However, per a TOI report, the makers have denied these claims.
"They have already singaled green for the actor to use the footage," said the report.
The actor hasn't yet commented on the matter.
Career highlight
Nayanthara's role in 'Chandramukhi' was a career milestone
The film Chandramukhi is special for Nayanthara as it played a pivotal role in her rise to stardom.
In this 2005 Tamil classic, she gave a memorable performance as Durga, sharing screen space with Rajinikanth and Jyothika.
Her role added emotional depth to the narrative, helping her become one of Tamil cinema's leading ladies.
Past controversy
A look at Nayanthara's previous legal dispute over documentary
Notably, this isn't the first time Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale has faced legal issues.
Previously, Dhanush, the producer of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015), had filed a legal petition against Nayanthara, husband Vignesh Shivan, and Netflix for using footage from his film without consent.
Addressing the allegations, Nayanthara had publicly dismissed Dhanush's claims.
She revealed on social media that she received a legal notice from Dhanush demanding ₹10cr for using "three seconds of behind-the-scenes footage" from the film.