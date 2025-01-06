What's the story

Acclaimed composer and music maestro AR Rahman, along with the KM Music Conservatory, has launched the Bharat Maestro Awards to celebrate Indian classical music and its practitioners, reported Variety.

The awards program features three categories: four awards for emerging young musicians, a lifetime achievement award for educators, and a state medallion recognizing regional efforts in preserving classical music.

This announcement comes as Rahman celebrates his 58th birthday on Monday.