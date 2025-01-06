AR Rahman unveils 'Bharat Maestro Awards' for Indian classical music
What's the story
Acclaimed composer and music maestro AR Rahman, along with the KM Music Conservatory, has launched the Bharat Maestro Awards to celebrate Indian classical music and its practitioners, reported Variety.
The awards program features three categories: four awards for emerging young musicians, a lifetime achievement award for educators, and a state medallion recognizing regional efforts in preserving classical music.
This announcement comes as Rahman celebrates his 58th birthday on Monday.
Award benefits
'Bharat Maestro Awards' offers international opportunities for winners
The mentor panel includes Asha Bhosle, Amjad Ali Khan, Bombay Jayashri, and Ajoy Chakrabarty.
Winners of the Bharat Maestro Awards will get cash prizes and opportunities to perform on international stages, including collaborations with Rahman.
The awards ceremony will be in the traditional Indian guru-shishya format, where teachers will present awards to their students.
"The greatest joy of a guru is to witness the success and growth of their students," Rahman said about this unique aspect of the award ceremony.
Award vision
Rahman's vision behind the 'Bharat Maestro Awards'
Sharing his vision for the awards, Rahman said they intend to be more than just a recognition of talent.
"It's about connecting the past, present, and future of music, and uniting us all through the language of sound," he said.
Notably, the launch of these awards comes on the 16th anniversary of KM Music Conservatory—an institution founded by Rahman offering programs in Western and Indian classical music traditions and music technology.
Conservatory goals
Rahman's commitment to bridging tradition and modernity
Rahman stressed that the KM Music Conservatory has always sought to bridge the gap between tradition and modernity.
It opens doors for young artists to hone their craft while remaining grounded in India's cultural fabric.
"With this annual award being instituted, I want to support in building an ecosystem that will also fuel the immersive experiences in the arena of music," Rahman added.