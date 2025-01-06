'Fateh' trailer 2: Sonu Sood is on one 'bloody' mission
What's the story
The second official trailer of the hotly-awaited film Fateh, directed by Sonu Sood, is here!
The trailer delves deeper into Sood's mission to rescue Jacqueline Fernandez from the clutches of a Chinese cyber mafia led by Naseeruddin Shah.
Additionally, Vijay Raaz steals the spotlight with his powerful portrayal of the villain.
The movie will be released in theaters on Friday (January 10).
Trailer
This isn't a tale of a simple man
Packed with intense action and bloodshed, the second trailer begins with Sood describing himself as a man with a simple life, though in reality, he's already envisioned 10 different ways to kill!
Covered in blood and dragging an enemy with a hammer, he shows his ruthless side.
Alongside Sood, Fernandez is also seen in an action-packed role, and their on-screen chemistry has garnered much love from fans.
Take a look at the trailer here
Production details
'Fateh' boasts a star-studded cast and crew
Apart from directing, Sood also features in Fateh with Shiv Jyoti Rajput, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Prakash Belawadi, and Binnu Dhillon.
The screenplay is written by Sood and Ankur Pajni. The film's creative direction is by Vaibhav Misra while Vincenzo Condorelli (AIC) is the director of photography.
The film is a joint production of Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios. It is co-produced by Ajay Dhama, with Sonali Sood and Umesh Kr Bansal as producers.
Technical crew
Behind-the-scenes: Meet the technical team of 'Fateh'
The technical aspects of Fateh are handled by a talented team.
Tejal Pimpley serves as the executive producer and Yash Parikh handles editing.
Action sequences are choreographed by Lee Whittaker, while sound design is done by Ganesh Gangadharan.
The original background score is composed by John Stewart Eduri and re-recording mixing is done by Justin Jose, CAS.
Gopika Gulwadi has done the costumes, making sure that each character's outfit syncs with their character.