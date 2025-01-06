What's the story

The second official trailer of the hotly-awaited film Fateh, directed by Sonu Sood, is here!

The trailer delves deeper into Sood's mission to rescue Jacqueline Fernandez from the clutches of a Chinese cyber mafia led by Naseeruddin Shah.

Additionally, Vijay Raaz steals the spotlight with his powerful portrayal of the villain.

The movie will be released in theaters on Friday (January 10).