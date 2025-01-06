What's the story

Indian cinema is all set to make waves with its first-ever sea horror adventure fantasy film titled Kingston.

The ambitious project, which went on floors in 2023, is spearheaded by the multi-talented GV Prakash Kumar, and actor Divya Bharathi.

Written and directed by Kamal Prakash, the film is slated for a worldwide release in March across Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages.

The film's first look is set to be unveiled on Monday evening by Sivakarthikeyan.