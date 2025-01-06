'Harry Potter' meets 'Pirates of Caribbean' in GV Prakash's 'Kingston'
What's the story
Indian cinema is all set to make waves with its first-ever sea horror adventure fantasy film titled Kingston.
The ambitious project, which went on floors in 2023, is spearheaded by the multi-talented GV Prakash Kumar, and actor Divya Bharathi.
Written and directed by Kamal Prakash, the film is slated for a worldwide release in March across Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages.
The film's first look is set to be unveiled on Monday evening by Sivakarthikeyan.
Film influences
'Kingston' draws inspiration from Hollywood classics
The film draws inspiration from Hollywood classics such as Pirates of the Caribbean and the Harry Potter series.
It promises a visual spectacle, combining sea-based adventures with horror, a genre that is seldom explored in Indian cinema.
While the exact plot remains a mystery, sources suggest it involves a captivating blend of treasure hunts, ancient legends, and supernatural forces.
Actor's perspective
'Kingston' marks Kumar's pan-India debut
Kingston is a landmark project for Kumar as it takes him to the Pan-India scale as an actor and producer.
Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he said, "Kingston is an action-adventure film driven by the sea horror fantasy genre."
He added it was "the subject and the story that has excited me to be part of it because it has universal appeal to it."
Trilogy announcement
'Kingston' is a trilogy and a visual delight: Kumar
Kumar further revealed that Kingston isn't just a standalone film but a trilogy.
"The entire team has worked very hard on the film, and it is going to be a completely new experience and a visual delight for the global audiences."