Summarize Simplifying... In short Sohum Shah's sequel to the hit film 'Tumbbad', 'Tumbbad 2', is set to start filming by the end of 2025.

Promising a "bigger and grander" experience, Shah is considering a pan-India release in multiple languages to reach a broader audience.

However, he acknowledges that this would require additional planning and investment. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sohum Shah talks about 'Tumbbad 2'

Sohum Shah's 'Tumbbad 2' to start filming by 2025-end

By Isha Sharma 11:23 am Dec 28, 202411:23 am

What's the story Actor-producer Sohum Shah has confirmed that the sequel to his critically acclaimed film Tumbbad will go on floors by the end of 2025 or early 2026. In an interview with Zoom, he revealed that while the script for Tumbbad 2 is ready, pre-production will take another eight to nine months as they will require larger sets. The original was re-released in theaters this year and proved successful at the box office.

Sequel expectations

Shah promises a 'roller coaster ride' with 'Tumbbad 2'

Though Shah refrained from divulging any details about the plot of Tumbbad 2, he assured fans that it would be "bigger and grander" than its predecessor. He said, "The emotions will be felt strongly and the sets will be magnificent." "We have spent a lot of time visualizing and creating those set designs. I can assure that Tumbbad 2 is going to be a roller coaster ride for the audience."

Release strategy

Shah's plans for a pan-India release of 'Tumbbad 2'

Shah also spoke about releasing Tumbbad 2 in various languages to reach a wider audience. The actor-producer said, "I'm still not sure about this. Tumbbad released in Hindi and received a lot of love from the South market too." He noted that while he wants the film to reach more people, it would need more "planning and investment."