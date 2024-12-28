Sohum Shah's 'Tumbbad 2' to start filming by 2025-end
Actor-producer Sohum Shah has confirmed that the sequel to his critically acclaimed film Tumbbad will go on floors by the end of 2025 or early 2026. In an interview with Zoom, he revealed that while the script for Tumbbad 2 is ready, pre-production will take another eight to nine months as they will require larger sets. The original was re-released in theaters this year and proved successful at the box office.
Shah promises a 'roller coaster ride' with 'Tumbbad 2'
Though Shah refrained from divulging any details about the plot of Tumbbad 2, he assured fans that it would be "bigger and grander" than its predecessor. He said, "The emotions will be felt strongly and the sets will be magnificent." "We have spent a lot of time visualizing and creating those set designs. I can assure that Tumbbad 2 is going to be a roller coaster ride for the audience."
Shah's plans for a pan-India release of 'Tumbbad 2'
Shah also spoke about releasing Tumbbad 2 in various languages to reach a wider audience. The actor-producer said, "I'm still not sure about this. Tumbbad released in Hindi and received a lot of love from the South market too." He noted that while he wants the film to reach more people, it would need more "planning and investment."