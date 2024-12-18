Summarize Simplifying... In short James Gunn's upcoming 'Superman' film draws inspiration from 'Top Gun: Maverick' and past DC media, including Zack Snyder's Superman and the All-Star Superman comic series.

The film, set to release on July 11, 2025, will feature a unique take on Lois and Clark's relationship and Superman's struggle to balance his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing.

The action scenes are shot using drones, adding a rougher, more realistic feel to the movie. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Superman' trailer drops on Thursday

James Gunn shares how this Tom Cruise movie inspired 'Superman'

By Tanvi Gupta 02:19 pm Dec 18, 202402:19 pm

What's the story Acclaimed director James Gunn has revealed the inspirations behind his upcoming DC Studios project, Superman. Ahead of the trailer drop on Thursday (December 19), he revealed that movies such as Top Gun: Maverick have heavily influenced his philosophy on "shooting flying things." "I wrote up this big document on action and what our philosophy is of action and how we shoot it... and keeping it alive in the air, as well as on the ground," he said.

Filming technique

Gunn's innovative approach to aerial action sequences

Gunn went on to explain his one-of-a-kind filming technique for the upcoming movie as "everything was rougher." "We took a lot from films like Top Gun: Maverick...We shoot a lot of our action with actual drones flying in and around Superman and the people that he's flying with...that he's fighting up in the air." "We got these really small, crazy drones now. We've got some of the best flyers in the world here who are working with it."

Creative influences

Gunn drew inspiration from past DC media for 'Superman'

Along with Top Gun: Maverick, Gunn also said that his version of Superman was inspired by previous DC media. This includes Zack Snyder's take on the Man of Steel as well as the comic book series All-Star Superman. "I think that all previous DC media influenced me," he said. "There's a lot of stuff from the comic books - above and beyond anything else, All-Star Superman - that influenced me more than anything."

Character dynamics

Gunn teased a unique portrayal of Lois and Clark's relationship

In the upcoming film, David Corenswet will play Superman (Clark Kent) while Rachel Brosnahan will be seen as Lois Lane. Gunn teased an interesting take on their relationship, saying, "It's a complicated relationship...we really get into it and there's long scenes that are about their relationship and the way they relate and what it would be like for a person who's this incredibly intelligent, strong-headed, stubborn, skeptical journalist, to have a relationship with someone who can lift a skyscraper."

About the project

Meanwhile, here's everything about Gunn's 'Superman'

On Monday, Gunn unveiled the teaser poster for the first movie in the rebooted DC Universe, giving us a glimpse of Corenswet as the new Man of Steel. The visual features Corenswet soaring into the sky, his iconic red, blue, and yellow costume merging into a dynamic high-speed effect. The reboot—slated for a July 11, 2025 release—tells the story of Superman's struggle to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Smallville, Kansas's Kent.