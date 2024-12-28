Summarize Simplifying... In short Renowned 'Romeo and Juliet' actor Olivia Hussey Eisley, known for her roles in films like 'Death on the Nile' and 'Psycho IV: The Beginning', has passed away at 73.

'Romeo and Juliet' actor Olivia Hussey Eisley dies at 73

By Isha Sharma 11:05 am Dec 28, 202411:05 am

What's the story Hollywood actor Olivia Hussey Eisley, best known for her performance in Franco Zeffirelli's Romeo and Juliet (1968), has died at the age of 73. The news was confirmed via an Instagram post which said she died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loved ones. "The cause is believed to be cancer," reported San Francisco Chronicle. Hussey Eisley had been suffering from breast cancer since 2008, which returned in 2018.

Career highlights

Hussey Eisley's notable roles and legal battle

Hussey Eisley's acting career spanned decades, with notable roles in films like Death on the Nile and Psycho IV: The Beginning. She also appeared in the 1990 miniseries adaptation of Stephen King's It. Apart from films, she voiced video games like Star Wars: Rogue Squadron and Star Wars: The Old Republic. In 2022, she made headlines when she sued Paramount Pictures with co-star Leonard Whiting over alleged non-consensual nudity while filming Romeo and Juliet.

Legacy

Controversy and legacy: A look at Hussey Eisley's life

The nudity in Romeo and Juliet was a major talking point when the film was released in March 1968. Despite the controversy, the film received four Academy Award nominations, winning Best Cinematography and Costume Design Oscars. Both Whiting and Hussey also won Golden Globes for their performances. In January 2023, Zeffirelli's son Pippo responded to the allegations made by Hussey Eisley and Whiting, saying it was "embarrassing" to hear such claims 55 years after filming.

Legal proceedings

Judge's response to Hussey Eisley's lawsuit

In May 2023, a judge called the lawsuit filed by Hussey Eisley and Whiting a "gross mischaracterization" of the bedroom scenes from Romeo and Juliet. Citing the First Amendment, the judge had proposed a preliminary ruling to dismiss the case. Despite these legal challenges, Hussey Eisley leaves behind a significant legacy in film and television. May she rest in peace.